Buffs pull away for win over Columbia

The Buffs made up for a poor shooting performance with stingy defense and a big effort on the boards, and once a few perimeter shots finally started dropping down the stretch, they pulled away to score a convincing 74-55 victory over the Koalas. With the win, Milligan improved to 15-7 overall and 11-3 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play. Columbia fell to 3-15 and 2-12.

Despite shooting just a shade under 30 percent from the floor in the first half, Milligan led by 10 points at halftime thanks to defense and rebounding. The Buffs pulled down 16 offensive rebounds before the half to offset a brutal 3-for-22 effort from beyond the 3-point line. Defensively, Milligan forced nine turnovers and held Columbia to 28 percent shooting from the floor to get into halftime up 36-26.

“We had 16 offensive rebounds, and part of that is because we missed so many (shots),” said Milligan coach Rich Aubrey. “But we went and got half of them, and if you go and get half of them, you keep the possession equation in your favor. The other thing we did is we took good care of the ball. We only had four turnovers in the first half and two in the second half.”

Interior passing helped the Buffs generate enough offense to stay in control of the game early on. Courtney Wilson, Sarah Robinson and Mackenzie Raizor each made their fair share of crisp passes in the paint to generate easy layups.

Columbia didn’t go away after halftime, putting together a few runs to cut Milligan’s lead to single-digits. But every time the Koala’s seemed poised to turn the tables on the Buffs, someone in a Milligan jersey stepped up and hit a key shot.

Hayley Wyrick knocked down a 3-pointer with just under eight minutes left in the game to push Milligan’s lead back to 10 points. Wilson, Raizor and Lindsee Price all took turns knocking down clutch 3s during crunch time that demoralized Columbia.

“Hayley hit a big 3, and Lindsee hit a couple big 3s,” Aubrey said. “And of course, Mackenzie’s I thought was the final nail.”

Price played for the entire 40 minutes on Saturday and did a phenomenal job of running Milligan’s offense. She finished with eight assists against just one turnover and also contributed 14 points and seven boards.

Robinson led the Buffs with 27 points and 15 rebounds while Raizor had 13 points and nine boards. Wilson came off the bench to score 11 points.

Katie Kopp’s 15 points and nine rebounds led the way for Columbia while Maleis Outing-Taylor added 10 points.

The Buffs will be back in action on Wednesday night at home in an AAC doubleheader against Montreat. Their game is set to tip at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s contest to follow.