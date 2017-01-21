Hilltoppers make quick work of Vikings

Five different players scored in that stretch and 11 players scored in the contest. Bowden Lyon and Colby Martin each had five points in the first five minutes. Lyon went onto score a team-high 14 points with Martin adding seven.

"The emotion of the game takes a lot out of you and last night was extremely emotional. I'm really proud of how we started and I thought that was the key right there to the game," Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said. "We came out and jumped on them early. We were able to get separation which allowed us to have control of the game."

The Hilltoppers led 26-10 near the middle of the second quarter only to see the Vikings' Michael Mays rally the home crowd. Mays scored 14 points in the first half and Science Hill's lead was trimmed to 34-22 at the halftime break.

The margin remained in double-digits, but a 21-4 run that started in the middle of the third quarter carried over into the fourth put the game out of reach.

"We talked about our start and how good it was," Cutlip said. "How we came back out in the third quarter and were able to regain momentum. At that point it was anyone's game without a doubt."

The Hilltoppers remained undefeated in the league at 7-0 with an overall record of 15-9. Science Hill goes to Sullivan Central on Tuesday.

Mays led all scorers with 15 points, but Science Hill limited him to just one point in the second half.

David Bryant knocked down three 3-pointers en route to 11 points for the Hilltoppers. He had nine points at halftime.

Tennessee High slipped to 1-5 in the league and 7-13 overall.

Science Hill (girls) 52, Tennessee High 35

A game that featured 11 lead changes turned into a run-away win for the Lady Hilltoppers. Science Hill's pressure finally got to the Lady Vikings in the final quarter.

Tennessee High led 31-30 going into the fourth, but the feisty pressure from the visitors held the Lady Vikings without a field goal in the quarter. In between free throw makes for Tennessee High, Science Hill reeled off runs of 10 and eight points to turn momentum.

Alashia Smith poured in 10 of her game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter. She led the Lady Hilltoppers' balanced attack with nine scorers. Courtney McCurry added seven with six apiece from Kaitlyn Phillips, Leann Scharberg and Symantha Fugate.

Science Hill improved to 5-2 in the Big 7 and 18-4 overall before Tuesday's road conference tilt at Sullivan Central. Tennessee High went to 2-4 against league foes with a 9-12 overall record.