Grubb nets 2,000th career point for Sullivan East

The Trailblazers were able to fend off East to earn a 66-55 win thanks in large part to Eric Rigsby’s 23-point outburst. Chad Heglar added 17 points for Boone while Gunnar Norris scored 10.

Grubb finished with 17 points for the Patriots while Aaron Frye scored 11.

Unicoi County 70, Sullivan North 55

KINGSPORT — The Blue Devils blitzed the Golden Raiders early en route to a Three Rivers Conference road win.

Unicoi County (13-9, 6-1) jumped out to a 19-8 lead in the first quarter and led 35-27 at the half. From there, the Devils steadily pulled away from North (2-18, 1-6).

Trevor Hensley poured in 29 points for Unicoi while Dylan Putman scored 16 and Chase McNabb added 15.

Tyler Arnold scored a game-high 30 points to pace North.

Girls basketball

Daniel Boone (girls) 61, Sullivan East 34

The Lady Trailblazers opened the game on a 19-4 run and cruised to a 61-34 win over the Lady Patriots.

Macie Culbertson led the way for Boone (19-4) with 13 points while Sydney Pearce added 11. Megan Addison’s 14 points were tops for East (16-8).