Bucs hope to shoot straight against Wofford

The Bucs are coming off a 75-62 loss at Furman, one in which they missed 18 of their 21 shots from 3-point range. It added up to a second Southern Conference loss in three games for a team hoping to contend for the title in a month and a half.

“We didn’t make shots and many of those were wide open,” Forbes said. “We got some good looks early in the game. On the long shots, they led to long rebounds and they went out and got them.

“I don’t know if there was an issue of guys hanging their heads and not getting back when they missed, but they hurt us in transition.”

The loss left ETSU 14-5 overall, 4-2 in the SoCon.

Up next for the Bucs is a visit by Wofford, one of the top programs in the SoCon in recent years. The two teams square off at Freedom Hall on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Terriers have won four of the last seven SoCon tournaments and have appeared in as many NCAA Tournaments.

Wofford comes in 8-11 overall, 3-3 in the league. Its last outing was a 67-58 victory over the same Furman team that beat the Bucs four days ago.

“They’re a typical Mike Young team, very well coached,” Forbes said. “They can really shoot the ball.”

The Terriers’ leading scorer, Fletcher Magee, averages 16.1 points per game. Wofford point guard Eric Garcia averages 13.9 points and 5.8 assists. He’s the top playmaker in the conference and is shooting 93 percent from the foul line to rank sixth nationally.

Garcia and Magee form the best 3-point shooting tandem in the SoCon. Garcia is the only player to have made more than half of his attempts.

As a team, Wofford shoots 77.4 from the free throw line, ninth in the country.

“You can’t foul them because they hit free throws at a high rate,” Forbes said. “Plus they’re scrappy, they crash the glass and get a lot of loose balls.”

Jaylen Allen, a 6-foot-2 senior guard from Johnson City, has started 17 games for the Terriers and averages 4.7 points per game.

ETSU and Wofford have had some contentious meetings in recent years, and with ETSU having lost two of its last three, this one has a chance to be interesting.

“It’s a different style of play than what we faced against Furman,” Forbes said. “It’s going to be straight motion with a lot of screening. We’ve got to be tough and physical without fouling.”

After the Bucs fell way behind to Furman, Forbes resorted to some full-court pressure as they tried to come back. It’s something he hinted at using again.

“We really haven’t had to use it,” Forbes said. “Most of the teams we’ve played in our league, we’ve been able to get out to big leads. It wasn’t something we needed to use. But I came in wanting to use it (against Furman). We weren’t able to get in it until the second half and by then, it was too late. We will look at it against Wofford and see how we can use it.”

After Sunday’s game, the Bucs play at Samford on Wednesday before the first of two much anticipated matchups with defending SoCon champion Chattanooga on Saturday, Jan. 28. That one is at Freedom Hall with a 4 p.m. tipoff.