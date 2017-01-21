Bridges, Marosites lead Bucs over Cats

Senior Shamauria Bridges was able to break down the Catamounts defense, freshman Kelci Marosites had a breakout game and the Bucs easily won the fast-break battle in a 76-57 win on Saturday at Brooks Gym.

Bridges hit 8 of 9 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, to lead the Bucs with 21 points.

“Before the game, I told myself to come out here, have fun and be focused,” Bridges said. “(Assistant) coach (Nikki) Davis told me to focus on setting up the defender. That would make my shot easier to get off if I do the work before the shot. That’s what I did and my teammates found me.”

The Bucs also found an offensive threat in Marosites, who came off the bench to down 7 of 10 shots in 16 minutes. She had already surpassed her career high with eight points in the first half and didn’t let up in the second with 4 of 7 shots behind the 3-point arc. She totaled 18 points.

ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said Saturday’s game was a carryover from practice where Marosites had been dead-on.

“I’ve been doing pretty good in practice,” Marosites said. “I love this game and was glad I got to go out there. I felt like I was able to help my team and my teammates helped me when I was out there.”

Collectively, the Bucs outscored the Catamounts 20-2 in fast break points to improve to 11-9 on the season and 3-2 in the Southern Conference. Western is still looking for its first league win with records of 5-15, 0-5.

“We’ve really been harping on our defensive transition,” Ezell said. “I think our kids did a really good job of that. We shot 54 percent from the floor so there weren’t a lot of opportunities for them to break out. But our kids understand we’re better when we play fast. When we get over 70 points, we’ve only lost three games. And the easiest way to generate offense is the fast break.”

Junior guard Tianna Tarter often led the break and she ended with a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists. It was her third double-double of the season and the eighth of her career.

Raven Dean barely missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Altogether, 14 players saw action for ETSU including Marosites’ twin sister, Kayla, who scored three points. For Ezell, she was glad to have some offensive production outside of Tarter and Bridges, the team’s two leading scorers.

“It was nice to see Kelci get going,” Ezell said. “It was nice to be able to play a lot of people of a lot minutes and to be able to give Tianna and Shamauria a little rest.”

So many on the roster were able to get playing time thanks to the Bucs’ big halftime lead. ETSU outscored Western 26-10 in the second quarter and took a 47-26 lead into the break. It was the largest halftime lead the Bucs have enjoyed all season.

For the game on the defensive side, ETSU limited the Catamounts to 20 of 60 shooting for 33.3 percent from the field.

Sharae Bonner led Western with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Raziyah Farrington also posted 12 points.

But overall, the Bucs won both the inside battle with a 32-26 advantage in the paint and the outside where they made six more shots from 3-point range.

“I was really proud of the way the kids came out prepared,” Ezell said. “They were ready to play from the get-go with a phenomenal first half. Shamauria and Tianna did a good job of setting the tone, and then Kelci came in and she’s been having some phenomenal practices. I don’t know if she missed a shot in practice the last four days.”

ETSU will try to keep the hot streak going on the road. The Bucs play at Furman on Thursday and follow it up with a road game at Wofford on Saturday.