Hubbard's 31 leads UH past Providence

The University High forward scored a career-high 31 points — the majority coming from underneath the basket with a body on him — as the Buccaneers vanquished the Knights 89-67 in a non-conference contest.

“That’s just what Jake does. He brings it everyday in practice and he brings it every night on the floor,” University High head coach Justin Penley said.

The Lady Bucs also captured a 45-28 victory over Providence on the Knights’ home court prior to Hubbard’s double-double, in which he also wrangled 12 rebounds.

The boys game was a back-and-forth shootout during the first half as both teams exchanged leads.

Hubbard paced the Bucs with 15 first-quarter points, but Providence took a two-point lead going into the second period.

University High attempted a full-court press on Providence early in the contest, but the Knights shredded the effort and consistently found the open man, which led to several fast-break points from Connor Porch.

“We made a couple of adjustments at halftime with our defensive philosophy,” Penley said.

“Early in the game, we were trying to speed up the tempo and hoping to create some turnovers through our press packages, but to their credit, they handled it really well. They scored in transition on us a few times and when we got a chance to regroup at halftime, we kind of changed that philosophy.”

The Bucs held a five-point lead at halftime, but Providence continued to close in until about midway through the third period when University High went on a double-digit run and built an 20-point advantage that proved too much for the Knights.

University High guard Joseph Harless led his team’s second-half surge with 10 points in the third quarter. He finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

“We decided we were going to hunker down in the half court and really get after them in man-to-man,” Penley said.

Penley credited David Gantz, who led his team with six assists, for leading the defensive pressure that ultimately put the Bucs over the top. Gantz also tallied 12 points.

“He didn’t come out tonight when the game was in doubt,” Penley said. “He does a lot of things that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet. He does a lot of ball handling for us, he’s our best defender and creates turnovers.”

Colby Backus led the Knights with 16 points off two 3-pointers. Alex Bradford and Neil Stoltzfus also contributed 12 points each for Providence.

In the girls game, the Lady Bucs held the Lady Knights to single-digits in all four quarters to secure their eighth win of the season.

Terka Sadilova and Ari Lamsaran contributed 12 points each to lead University High, while Providence’s Caroline Sheffield scored six points to lead her team.

