Lady 'Blazers 7-0 in Big 7 after shutting down Science Hill

Boone held the Lady Hilltoppers to just one field goal in the final 5:20 of the fourth quarter to escape the ‘Topper Palace with a 44-36 victory. With the win, the Lady ‘Blazers improved to 18-4 and 7-0 in the Big Seven while Science Hill fell to 17-4 overall and 4-2 in league play.

It came as no surprise to either coach that Friday’s game turned out to be a defensive struggle. Both teams have a lot of length, and open looks were hard to come by. So the contest came down to a few crucial possessions, and more often than not, Boone was the team that was able to come up with a key shot.

“Those games like that are not going to be high scoring,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “We’re good defensively and they are, too.

"We’re about four or five possessions away. We made a nice little run their in the third and fourth quarter, got some steals, passes ahead and just didn’t finish.”

Science Hill had a chance to build quite a cushion early in the contest. But after sprinting out to a 7-0 lead, the Lady ‘Toppers missed a couple of easy layups, which allowed Boone to get back into the game. By the end of the first quarter, Science Hill was clinging to an 11-9 lead.

A handful of empty possessions in the fourth quarter also came back to haunt the Lady ‘Toppers, who pulled within 35-32 on a 3-pointer by Kaitlyn Phillips with 5:20 remaining in the contest. They missed a couple chances to tie or move within a single point before Boone’s Emily Sizemore knocked down a 3 of her own with 4:28 left in the game to push the lead to 38-32.

“We battled through stuff,” Boone coach Travis Mains said. “Emily Sizemore hit a big 3 there. That was pretty much the dagger.”

Sizemore and Bayleigh Carmichel scored 10 points each to lead the Lady ‘Blazers, who went 4-for-5 from the foul line in the final moments to close out the win. Sydney Pearce added eight points to go along with several key blocked shots and rebounds.

Phillips and Alasia Smith scored 10 each to pace Science Hill.