Inspired 'Toppers thump Daniel Boone

Following a pre-game ceremony featuring some of the best players and coaches in the school's history, the newest generation of Hilltoppers took the floor and administered an old-school beating to the Daniel Boone Trailblazers, piling up 51 first-half points en route to a 82-44 victory.

The win moved the Hilltoppers to 14-9 overall and 6-0 in Big Seven Conference play while Boone slipped to 10-10 overall and 2-5 in the league.

Although the names and faces have changed, Friday’s win was straight out of the 1990s. The Hilltoppers used their pressure defense to cause deflections that led to steals that led to layups and dunks. The ‘Toppers were up 25-10 after the first quarter and led 51-21 at the half against a Boone team they had to hold on to beat 42-40 earlier this season.

“Over the last five games, we’ve really, really found another level of intensity,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “Now we’re really trying to speed the game up. We’re trying to take teams out of what they do well. Make no mistake — that’s a really good Daniel Boone team.”

The energy in the gym was undeniable after a pre-game ceremony that featured coaches and players from every state champion and state runner-up in program history. Cutlip said the impact of seeing so much history in one place clearly inspired his players to put on a show.

“That was one of the most special things that has ever taken place in the new gym,” he said. “To have (Elvin) Little, to have coach (George) Pitts, to have coach (Mike) Poe and then their players in this gym, the decades of success — they have helped this program become what it is.

“That was a special moment for our school, our community and this town.”

The emergence of David Bryant and Tate Wheeler has allowed Science Hill to take another step forward in recent weeks, and that dynamic duo certainly didn’t disappoint against the Trailblazers. Bryant and Wheeler each scored 15 points with Bryant doing his damage from the perimeter while Wheeler continued his ascension as a force to be reckoned with in the paint.

“Both David and Tate, they’re really starting to be more aggressive offensively,” Cutlip said. “That’s a big bonus, because we weren’t getting as much production out of those two earlier in the year.”

Bowden Lyon and Nate Jackson added 10 points apiece for the ‘Toppers while Andrew Bishop scored eight.

Chad Heglar and Evan Scanlan paced Boone with nine points each.