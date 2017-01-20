Robinson gets 28 points as Cyclones whip Johnson County

The Cyclones got a 28-point effort from Michael Robinson and rolled to a 67-52 win over Johnson County on Friday night at Treadway Gymnasium.

Improving to 6-1 in the Three Rivers Conference, the Cyclones remained in first place and pushed their overall record to 18-4. Johnson County fell to 2-5, 8-11.

After a very tight first quarter, the Cyclones found an offensive rhythm in the second quarter, pushing the ball up the court and eventually creating a 15-point lead.

LUCAS HONEYCUTT, ERIC WILSON

“I looked over at my assistants, and I said, ‘We’ve got to speed it up,’ ” said Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Honeycutt. “Once we got the game sped up, it kind of got in our favor. And I thought we got some easy buckets off layups, just getting out and running.”

At halftime it was 35-23. From there until midway through the fourth quarter, the Longhorns hung around a little bit but never made a real serious threat. Eventually the Cyclones would build a 20-point lead.

Like most teams, the Longhorns had trouble keeping Robinson out of scoring range.

“He’s very tough to guard,” said Honeycutt. “You can see his progress from last year to this year. He was tough to guard last year, and this year he’s even faster.

“He’s learning a lot more about the game. He’s doing a good job coming off screens, and he has become a great screener for us the last few games. So many people hug to him, when he screens it gets other people open.”

Corey Russell had yet another solid effort from the point guard position for the Cyclones, finishing with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Alex Norwood was a factor in the paint with nine points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Eric Wilson showed a strong post-up game against Johnson County’s smaller guards, and totaled eight points and four rebounds.

“We practiced it, and we looked at it because we had size on them,” said Wilson. “It worked well because of the plays we ran. And I’ve been trying to be more aggressive.”

For Johnson County, Bud Icenhour tried to keep his team in the game. He had the hot hand early and finished with 19 points. Teammate Blake Atwood got hot late, and totaled 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.