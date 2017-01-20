D-B beats Crockett in double overtime

Zach Griffin led the way with 23 points. Riamello Wadsworth tallied 13 points, followed by Jordin Webb, Hayden Cassell and Marae Foreman all with 11.

Foreman scored a basket in the final seconds of overtime to send the game into the second overtime.

Crockett’s Josh Releford led all scorers with 24 points. Abe Strunk had 15 points and Tee Johnson ended with 14.

Happy Valley 70

Sullivan North 54

ELIZABETHTON — Jake Surcey had 12 points in a balanced scoring attack as the Warriors downed the Golden Raiders.

Chris Young and Austin Hicks each had 11 points, while Isaiah Rhodes and Noah Worley both finished with nine.

North’s Tyler Arnold led all scorers with 23 points. Matt Burk ended with 14 points and Devin Price scored 11.

Happy Valley 79

Unaka 52

ELIZABETHTON — Austin Hicks surpassed the 1,000 career point mark in a 22-point performance to lead the Warriors over the Rangers on Thursday night.

Jake Surcey had 18 points, while Brayden Sams and Bryce Carter finished with eight points each in Thursday’s game.

Kyler Lewis finished with 20 points to lead Unaka, which got nine points from John Ramsey.

Sullivan East 70

Tennessee High 54

BLUFF CITY — A collective effort by Gavin Grubb, Dustin Bartley and Aaron Frye helped the Patriots overcome a top individual performance by the Vikings’ Michael Mays.

Grubb had 22 points, followed by Bartley with 15 and Frye with 14. It overshadowed a 31-point performance by Mays.

Avery County, N.C. 91

Cloudland 75

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Deacon Heath was a scoring machine, ringing up 31 points, as the Vikings conquered the Highlanders.

Andy Dominquez added 20 points for the boys from North Carolina, while Jeffery Puckett had 16 points.

Robert Leeper paced the Roan Mountain contingent with 20 points, followed by Jason Potter with 15 points and Preston Benfield with a dozen.

North Greene 76

Unaka 62

ELIZABETHTON — The Huskies used a strong overall effort to offset a 32-point performance by the Rangers’ Kyler Lewis.

Elijah Smith led North Greene with 23 points. Jared Seems finished with 17 points and Cameron Freshour added 14.

Lewis’ output included five shots from 3-point range. Austin Beauprez added eight points for Unaka.

Tri-Cities Christian 67

Temple Baptist 54

BLOUNTVILLE — Hunter Smith had three shots behind the 3-point line in a 15-point effort to lead the Eagles to the win.

Four other Tri-Cities players — Isaac Hatfield (13 points), Adam Rosenbalm (11 points), Seth Beeler (11 points) and Willy Shen (10 points) — hit double figures.

Braden Pepin had 20 points for the Royal Crusaders.

Girls basketball

Dobyns-Bennett 60

David Crockett 36

KINGSPORT — The Lady Indians raced out to an 18-point halftime lead and never looked back against the Lady Pioneers.

Courtney Whitson led the way for D-B with 18 points. Lily Griffith finished with 11 points and Jaden Fullen came through with 10.

Keyara Steinmetz led Crockett with 15 points and Kassie Lowe hit double digits with 10 points.

Happy Valley 71

Sullivan North 50

ELIZABETHTON — Emily Whitaker had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Warriors rolled to the Three Rivers Conference win.

Bayley McGee totaled 14 points and four assists, while Adrienne Henegar finished with 13 points.

Kaitlyn Vaughn had 10 points to lead Sullivan North.

Sullivan East 64

Tennessee High 41

BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots steadily pulled away in the second half, thanks in part to a 14-point effort by Megan Ollis.

Megan Addison and Alyssa Hare added 13 points each in the Sullivan East victory.

Erin Walker, who scored a game-high 16 points, was the only Tennessee High player in double figures.

Cloudland 53

Avery County, N.C. 49

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Shian Strickland scored 16 points to lift the Lady ’Landers over the Lady Vikings in the border battle.

Johanna Johnson contributed nine points and Trinity Vines finished with eight points.

McKenzie Franklin scored 17, followed by Hannah McIntosh with 15, for Avery County.

Unaka 52

North Greene 37

ELIZABETHTON — Lexi Garland led the Lady Rangers to the key Watauga Valley Conference win with a 14-point effort.

Madison Ensor and Kaitlyn Weaver each scored eight points for Unaka.

Jacinth Crawford had 14 points and Katie Bolton was right behind her with 13 for North Greene.