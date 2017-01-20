Hensley gives Devils edge of Rebels

Hensley went coast-to-coast with the Blue Devils trailing 55-53 with 14.1 seconds left. The junior guard drove to the basket, made the lay up and was fouled by Jeffery Depew with 7.6 on the clock. He sunk the free throw for the game-winning point. Sullivan South had a chance for the game-winning shot, but it went astray.

"I saw Trevor (Hensley) get a step on his guy and we already talked if we could get a three fine, if not fine," Unicoi County head coach Michael Smith said. "If he could get to the rim, then go there. We were trying to run something where he had his choice off a ball screen either way with two shooters in the corner. He took it to the rim and did a good job of making the lay up and getting the foul too."

Hensley finished the game with 23 points to lead all scorers.

The win boosted the Blue Devils to 5-1 in the league and 12-9 overall. Unicoi County remained atop the Three Rivers Conference log jam with Elizabethton and Sullivan East at one loss apiece. The Blue Devils return to action at Sullivan North Saturday night before a trip to Sullivan East Tuesday.

The Rebels took advantage of missed opportunities by the Blue Devils early and built a 25-6 lead late in the second quarter. Unicoi County trailed by 15 at halftime, but that margin quickly disappeared after a 17-point outburst.

"Sullivan South came out with a lot more energy than we did, made shots when we were missing them," said Smith.

South opened the fourth quarter on an 11-2 run, but didn't make a field goal over the final 4:12. The Rebels were effective at the free throw line down the stretch, going 10-for-14 with Luke Pollack's 7-for-8 effort in that period. Pollack used those makes to end up with a dozen points. Evan Morris paced the Rebels with 16 points, but 10 were in the first half.

Unicoi County also got 11 points from Dylan Putman and Chase McNabb scored five points in each half.

The Rebels play Happy Valley on Monday and take an 0-6 league record into that meeting and an overall mark of 8-12.

Unicoi County (girls) 51, Sullivan South 34

The Lady Blue Devils pulled even with Sullivan South in the Three Rivers Conference thanks to a pair of double-digit scorers.

Neelee Griffith totaled a game-best 15 points and Halie Padgett added 14 more to make Unicoi County 2-4 in the league and 4-15 overall.

Griffith ended the first half with a bang. With around one second on the clock, she was rolled the ball from the end line. Griffith scooped it up near half court and nailed the 3-pointer as the clock sounded for a 26-16 lead.

The Lady Blue Devils built on the double-digit margin and led 51-27 with under three minutes left before Sullivan South scored the game's final seven points.

Sullivan South had a balance scoring attack with nine players scoring, but none over seven points.