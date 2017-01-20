Strong start carries Lady Cyclones past Longhorns

But the 22-point lead was plenty enough cushion, and the Lady Cyclones eventually worked their way to a 67-33 win over Johnson County on Friday night at Treadway Gym.

Improving to 6-1 in the Three Rivers Conference, Elizabethton moved its overall record to 9-9. Johnson County fell to 2-5, 6-11.

BARRY JOHNSON

Lady Cyclones' head coach Barry Johnson said the 25-3 first-quarter advantage hurt his team's focus.

"Staying focused is a really hard thing to do when you get to a big lead," said Johnson. "We challenged them in different ways as to what they could accomplish -- building habits and things like that. But it's still a conference win. It's homecoming, and we were able to come away with a win."

Elizabethton has been riding a mild rollercoaster all season. The Lady Cyclones' longest winning streak is two games, and their longest losing streak is two games. This was the seventh time this season they've followed a loss with a win.

"We're still looking for that consistency," said Johnson. "If we can capture that somewhere along the line, we can see what kind of team we're going to be."

Haley Burleson led the Lady Cyclones in scoring with 11 points, and also added four assists, three rebounds, and seven steals. Brittany Campbell added eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Autumn Lyon chipped in with eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Johnson County was led by Courtney Brooks, who finished with 10 points.