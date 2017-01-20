Bucs continue SoCon play, playing host to Western

The Bucs (10-9, 2-2) have won four of their last six games including a 60-52 victory over UNC Greensboro on Thursday. Shamauria Bridges led ETSU with 17 points, while Tianna Tarter came through with 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Bucs have been hard to beat at Brooks Gym going 11-4 in conference play over the last three seasons.

Western Carolina is 5-15 overall and 0-5 in league play. They are led by Sherae Bonner who averages 10.4 points and 9.5 rebounds a game.

ETSU will be looking at pushing the pace for a high-scoring affair. The Bucs have posted a 9-3 record this season when scoring at least 60 points.