Bucs' struggles at Furman continue

Furman defeated East Tennessee State 75-62 on Thursday night at Timmons Arena for the Paladins' 12th straight home win against Southern Conference opponents.

It has been a particularly difficult place for the Bucs, who have lost the last three seasons in Timmons since rejoining the Southern Conference. They haven't won at Furman since a 69-68 decision on Jan. 5, 2004, and dug themselves a serious hole on Thursday by falling behind by 27 points in the second half.

"Absolutely no fight in us," ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. "We just got manhandled by Furman. We had some guys not show up tonight. Kris Acox did to us what we did to Western Carolina. He dominated our guys inside. I thought our effort was poor, probably as poor as it's been since I've been coaching at ETSU."

Acox, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, had 19 points on 9 of 10 shooting and seven rebounds to lead the Paladins. Point guard John Davis III had 14 points including 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, and Devin Sibley, a 6-foot-2 junior guard from Knoxville, added 13.

ETSU fell to 14-5 overall and 4-2 in the Southern Conference. Furman improved to 10-9 and 4-2.

T.J. Cromer led the Bucs with 20 points, A.J. Merriweather scored a dozen and Tevin Glass added nine. ETSU held a slight rebounding advantage, 40-37, with point guard Desonta Bradford leading the team with 12 boards.

But the Bucs weren't able to overcome their struggles on the offensive end which included 20 turnovers and hitting just 37.9 percent from the field. The shooting was particularly bad from long distance where the Bucs made just 3 of 21 shots from 3-point range.

"It's just a hostile environment and tonight was just one of those nights where we weren't making shots," Cromer said. "It's tough not to get frustrated when it's like that. But coach is always preaching trust the process and stay the course and that's what we tried to do."

ETSU led 13-10 after a Glass layup, but the Bucs didn't score again over a 6:28 stretch which saw the Paladins reel off 11 straight points. It was part of a larger 18-2 run which gave Furman a 34-22 halftime lead.

The Paladins then opened the second half by outscoring the Bucs 11-1 before Merriweather temporarily ended the onslaught with a steal and breakaway lay-up.

Furman didn't let up, however, and pushed the lead to 27 points with less than 11 minutes to go. ETSU finally rallied to pull within 10 on a basket by Devontavius Payne with 3:20 to go.

But the Bucs failed to get any closer than nine points in the closing minutes.

"In the end, we gave ourselves a chance, but we couldn't get it done," Forbes said. "We had no bounce in our offense and our offense was disjointed. Some coaches might go in the locker room and offer some encouragement, but I didn't see the effort for 40 minutes and thought our effort was poor."

Furman, which now trails the all-time rivalry against the Bucs by just a 27-26 margin, will play the second contest in a three-game home stretch against VMI on Saturday. The Bucs will try to get back on track with a Sunday afternoon home game against Wofford.