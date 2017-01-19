Bridges, Tarter key ETSU to win over UNCG

That's because the Buccaneers have two fuse-lit fireworks in Tianna Tarter and Shamauria Bridges — and they can go off at any time. That's what they did in Thursday's 60-52 win over UNC-Greensboro at Brooks Gym.

ETSU improved to 2-2 in league play and 10-9 overall while UNCG fell to 1-4, 10-10.

The dangerous duo helped turned a one-point deficit into a seven-point lead in the final two minutes of the third quarter. First, Bridges delivered with a crowd-in-awe, driving-pass-fake, soft-touch layup to give the Bucs a 39-36 lead.

“On fast breaks, I always do (the Euro step), so that was really all that went through my mind,” said Bridges. “(The defender) was facing me, so I knew if I faked it to Raven she would fall for it.”

Bridges said the crowd’s roaring reaction was a definite bonus.

“Tianna said, ‘That’s how you get the crowd going and get the momentum back up,’ ” said Bridges.

A short time later, Tarter knocked the bottom out of the net with a shot-clock-winding-down trey to put the Bucs back ahead at 42-40. Then, for the encore — with three seconds left in the period — Bridges stroked a long 3-ball as she was fouled and followed it with a made free throw. The Bucs exited the third quarter with a 47-40 lead. And although the Spartans got close in the fourth quarter, they never fully recovered.

ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell said she was pleased with her team’s second-half response.

“Shamauria ignited the second half,” said Ezell. “She’s such an exciting player. And when you have people do their jobs and do the dirty work — like Raven (Dean) getting 13 rebounds, 10 on the defensive glass — that’s who we are.”

Dean said the key to her success, and the team’s success, was continuing to go hard throughout.

“We just had to keep playing hard on the defensive end, even if the shots weren’t falling and we weren’t executing well on the offensive end,” said Dean, who helped ETSU outrebound UNCG by a 43-41 margin.

Bridges finished with 17 points while Tarter had 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and even blocked a shot. Sadasia Tipps contributed five points, five rebounds (four on the offensive end) and four steals.

It was a sluggish offensive first half for both teams. UNCG had trouble converting anything, even up close. Meanwhile, ETSU struggled with 12 first-half turnovers as the Spartans collected eight steals.

UNCG was led in scoring by Shanese Harris, who had 13 points, four rebounds, and four steals. Nadine Soliman added 10 points and six rebounds.

The win was important for the Bucs, who stayed in the middle of the SoCon pack.

“In order to contend for a championships, you’ve got to defend your home floor and steal one or two on the road,” said Ezell. “We stole one at Samford. We were very fortunate. It was the first time ever we’ve won at Samford.”

ETSU plays host to Western Carolina on Saturday at 2 p.m.