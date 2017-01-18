Milligan excited to host North Carolina

This year, the Tar Heels are returning the favor.

UNC’s JV team will be coming to Milligan College to play the Buffs inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 23 in the Milligan Bookstore. Admission will be $5.

The Tar Heels rarely travel too far from Chapel Hill. They only play one road game a year, and it’s usually just a hop, skip and a jump away from campus. But this year, UNC coach Hubert Davis, a former Tar Heel standout who went on to play in the NBA, decided he wanted his squad to experience a true road game experience.

“The opportunity arose, and they actually approached us and asked us if they could come to our place,” said Milligan men’s basketball coach Bill Robinson. “I’m really excited about the opportunity.

“I’m excited about having the Tar Heels in our gym, but I’m more excited about having my friend Hubert Davis here. We’ve been friends for a long time.”

The game will serve as the season-finale for Milligan’s JV team.

———

The indoor track and field season began in earnest for the Buffs last weekend at the ETSU Invitational, and there was no shortage of highlights.

Hannah Segrave shattered her own school record in the mile by over three seconds while Taylor Tafelsky scored a runner-up finish in the mile on the men’s side. Tyler Mayes also broke one of his own school records by running a 8.66 in the 60-meter hurdles.

Milligan also had a slew of top-five finishes in the event, which was beneficial for the program in a couple of different ways. First off, it provided several of Milligan’s freshmen an opportunity to compete against stiff competition. Secondly, the event allowed all the Buffs to get comfortable inside the MiniDome, which will once again host the NAIA National Indoor Championships in March.

Milligan coach Chris Layne came away satisfied with what he saw last weekend.

“Our veterans really came back from the break in a good spot and I’m really pleased to see our young field athletes and sprint crew make progress,” he said. “It’s early in the season, but a lot to look forward to at this point.”

Next of for Milligan will be the Mountaineer NCAA Indoor Meet at Appalachian State this weekend. The Buffs will then return to the MiniDome on Feb. 2 for the Buccaneer Invite as they continue preparations for the Appalachian Athletic Conference meet on Feb. 17.

———

Sara Farmer and Grant Callahan each picked up wins to help the Milligan swim team close out the home portion of its home schedule last weekend against Warren Wilson College and Lindsey Wilson College.

Farmer won the 100 backstroke while Callahan was victorious in the 50 freestyle. Her time of 1:09.73 allowed her to win her event by over four seconds.

The Buffs will be back in action this weekend at Mars Hill. Milligan has two meets left before the AAC Championships on Feb. 9. The NAIA Nationals Championships will be contested on March 1.