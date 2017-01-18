Cyclones-Hilltoppers battle memorable for more than just 'The Shot'

It started simply with a rivalry that has outlasted both a change in leagues and a big difference in enrollment size. Science Hill versus Elizabethton, in whatever sport they are playing, is still one of the area’s best rivalries. It’s easy to argue it is the best non-conference rivalry.

But on Tuesday night, something special happened. Yes, the ending was more storybook than perhaps even a great novelist could have imagined. And yes, the image of Corey Russell sitting on the court and draining a 12-footer — or was it more like 18 feet since he wasn’t jumping? — is something that will stick in the minds of Cyclones’ fans for years to come.

However, it wasn’t just “The Shot” at the end of Elizabethton’s 65-63 win that made this a memorable night.

It started with clean well-played basketball. Science Hill didn’t get charged with its first foul until 4:42 was left in the second quarter. Yes, a call or two might have been missed along the way, but this was a well-officiated contest. When over 11 minutes of a game passes with one team not getting called for a foul — Elizabethton had five — and the reaction to the first foul is: ‘Wow, I can’t believe it’s their first foul,’ instead of ‘Finally!’, then the officials are basically invisible, and doing their job well.

Another thing about this game is the way Elizabethton didn’t quit despite some self-created adversity in the third quarter. Science Hill opened some scoreboard space thanks in part to four missed layups by the Cyclones in a short stretch. Yes, two of them were of the reverse variety, and not necessarily easy shots. But two were point-blank stick-backs — shots a team just can’t miss against a rival.

Facing a 10-point deficit that shouldn’t have been nearly that big, the Cyclones just kept hanging on. One little flourish by the Hilltoppers, and Elizabethton would have been done.

Instead, the Cyclones strapped on their defensive shoes and — starting at about the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter — started creating gap-closing opportunities on the defensive end.

Once the comeback started it was like an avalanche, and the home crowd — which included a student section that enthusiastically supported its team with boot stomps and cheers even when things looked bleak — roared its approval. Then when Michael Robinson made a twisty spin shot in the lane, the Cyclones led by three with less than a minute left. Treadway Gym was rockin’.

But that’s when the other part of the equation kicked in. Science Hill didn’t flinch. Hilltoppers’ coach Ken Cutlip drew up a play, Science Hill executed sweetly on a screen, and David Bryant drained a shot like it was Saturday afternoon in the back yard.

Tie game. Thirty-eight seconds left.

So Elizabethton was going to hold for the last shot. But a quick turnover ended those plans. Then Science Hill missed a shot, got the rebound, and called timeout with 10 seconds left.

That set the stage for Russell, who had scored all of one point in the game. But his overall play at point guard was a big reason the Cyclones were still in the hunt.

Like a bird dog, Russell spotted a tipping point for the long in-bounds pass from under Science Hill’s bucket toward midcourt. He tipped it away from Holden Hensley, and raced for the loose ball. If Russell had scooped it, made a layup, and the Cyclones win, it would have been a great story.

But “great” wasn’t in the cards for Russell. “Epic” was.

Before Russell took his first shot, Hensley’s hustle impacted the play. He kept Russell from getting a look at a layup, and forced Russell to go for the reverse.

Another hustling Science Hill player, Bowden Lyon, came out of nowhere to pin Russell’s shot against the backboard. Lyon came up with the rebound, and started to dribble. But Russell was underneath him, and he reached back with his right hand and basically stole the dribble.

Elizabethton’s Carter Everett was all alone under the basket, ready to receive the pass from Russell. But with no chance to check the clock, Russell shot the ball while sitting down — and history was made.

There were so many little things that impacted the game, it would be difficult to mention them all. But here are a few:

— David Bryant and Tripp Povlich draining trey after trey to keep the Cyclones at bay.

— Tate Wheeler’s effective play in the paint for the Hilltoppers.

— Adam Cornett’s four straight free throws when it looked like Science Hill would pull away.

— Robinson’s acrobatic scoop shots in the lane.

— Alex Norwood’s above-the-rim efforts on both sides of the court.

— Eric Wilson’s steal, and subsequent assist to Michael Robinson for the trey that put Elizabethton ahead.

— Elizabethton's execution on the offensive end, leading to many very good looks at the basket.

After a celebration by Cyclones’ fans and players, the two teams shook hands. Then they joined hands in a circle for a prayer. That was the real perfect ending on a night where two teams fought so hard for a goal only one could achieve.