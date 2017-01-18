Bucs expect test from Furman's defense

By many accounts, the Paladins might be the best defensive team in the Southern Conference.

“We know it’s going to be a tough road game,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “I think they’re one of the better defensive teams in our league.”

Furman’s has been the toughest to shoot against among SoCon teams. Opponents make 41 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Paladins allow 65.5 points per game, best in the SoCon.

“They just play really tough man-to-man,” Forbes said. “They don’t get extended. It’s hard to drive on them and they do a very good job of contesting shots. They have big, physical guards.”

The teams are scheduled for a 7 p.m. Tipoff at Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Furman has beaten the Bucs the last two times they’ve met in Greenville, including a 74-70 decision last year in Forbes’ first season at ETSU.

The Bucs come in 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the SoCon

The Paladins got off to a good start in the SoCon, but have lost their last two games — to Chattanooga and Wofford — and come in with a 3-2 conference record. They’re 10-8 overall.

The game will be a battle of two of the SoCon’s highest scorers. ETSU’s T.J. Cromer is averaging 17.9 points per game, second in the league, while Furman’s Devin Sibley is at 17.1, ranking fourth. Sibley, a Knoxville native, was the SoCon’s freshman of the year three seasons ago.

“Sibley has developed into one of the premier scorers in the league,” Forbes said. “And he’s a good defensive player, too.”

Virginia Military Institute’s QJ Peterson has assumed control of the league’s scoring race at 19.3 points per game.

Cromer has been held well below his average in his last two games, scoring nine in a loss to UNC Greensboro and getting 12 in a victory over Western Carolina.

Forbes says he’s not worried that Cromer’s numbers have been down.

“I think teams are playing closer attention to him,” Forbes said. “We’re a deep team. It’s nice when he gets 17, but we don’t really need it. T.J. And A.J. (Merriweather) have really stepped it up on the leadership since we lost. They’ve taken ownership of that in practice and they’re making sure everybody is doing exactly what they’re supposed to do.”

Against Western Carolina, Forbes said the emphasis was to get the ball inside. His main three post players combined to go 14 for 15 from the field, making outside production not as important for that game.

“You can’t guard them both,” he said.