Lady 'Toppers run away in second half to beat Elizabethton

Fortunately for the Lady Hilltoppers, the second half was much, much better.

Exploding in the third quarter, Science Hill ran way from Elizabethton for a 60-41 victory on Tuesday night at Treadway Gymnasium.

Science Hill improved to 17-3 on the season while the Lady Cyclones again dropped under .500 at 8-9.

"We've got really good kids, and they just knew we needed to turn up the pressure," said Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley. "We rotate 10-12 kids all year, and we just stayed with what we do. We press and trap and rotate those bodies, and our kids just played with more intensity in the second half."

Included in the first-half misery for Science Hill was a two-point second quarter where the Lady Hilltoppers missed shot after shot in the paint. Unfortunately for the Lady Cyclones, they were not able to take advantage with only seven points of their own.

Trailing 24-18 at the break, Science Hill quickly scored six points to tie the game and Elizabethton called timeout. Alasia Smith, a freshman, dominated the game for a stretch early in the second half. She finished with 11 points.

"We stepped up and played like a team," said Smith. "I knew I had to step up and be the leader on the court."

After that, Leann Scharburg took control in the paint while Courtney McCurry found the 3-point range, and the Hilltoppers outscored Elizabethton 25-10 in the third quarter. A strong fourth-quarter start for Science Hill, and the game was pretty much over.

McCurry finished with 14 points and four treys. Science Hill also got a consistent effort throughout the game from Kaitlyn Phillips, who finished with 15 points.

Haley Burleson led the Lady Cyclones with 15 points. Brittany Campbell added eight points.