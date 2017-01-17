Russell's miracle shot helps Cyclones stun Science Hill

Elizabethton sophomore Corey Russell made a daring midcourt steal with 10 seconds left, dribbled in for a layup, missed the shot, and fell to his back on the court. A Science Hill player got the rebound, but Russell stole the ball while laying on the ground. He then shot from a seated position, and absolutely drilled the bottom of the net.

The unbelievably thrilling tiebreaking shot gave Elizabethton an incredible 65-63 win over Science Hill on Tuesday night at Treadway Gymnasium.

THE SHOT (special thanks to Richard VanHuss, Tre Shoun and Abbey Townsend)

FOR A FULL-SCREEN AND BETTER VIEW, VISIT YOU TUBE AT

The Shot: By Corey Russell

“I fell down, and he started dribbling, and I tipped it, and then I just shot it,” said Russell.

Did he think it had a chance of going in? Had he ever even made a shot like that in horse?

“I ... maybe not... no, probably not,” said Russell, with a laugh as big as his smile.

It was Russell’s only basket of the game.

COREY RUSSELL

“Most kids wouldn’t get the ball to begin with,” said Elizabethton head coach Lucas Honeycutt. “And then if they did get the ball and got the shot up, when they missed they probably would have gave up on the play and thought the game was over. He kept fighting and got the rebound, and comes up on his butt and makes the shot. That’s just the character kid he is. He’s a never-quit kid.”

Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said, “Great hustle play by them, and then a lucky shot goes in. Sometimes you would rather be lucky than good on that.”

The shot went in with 1.5 seconds left by some accounts. But after a midcourt conference, the referees put 3.6 on the clock. Science Hill’s Holden Hensley got off a decent look from 30 feet at the buzzer. It drew iron, but bounced off, and the Cyclones celebrated the win.

Elizabethton improved to 17-4 while Science Hill fell to 13-9.

ON MOST NIGHTS, THIS SEQUENCE WOULD HAVE BEEN THE BIG STORY

Elizabethton trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter, but a turned-up defensive effort made the difference in the comeback.

FINAL SHOT BY SCIENCE HILL AND CELEBRATION

Michael Robinson was a huge factor in the win. He finished with 27 points to lead all scorers while also totaling five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alex Norwood added 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Hayden Townsend totaled 10 points.

For Science Hill, David Bryant had 16 points, Tripp Povlich added 11, and Bowden Lyon had 10.