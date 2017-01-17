Boone earns sweep of Tennessee High

Chad Heglar totaled 18 points and Evan Scanlen had an all-around strong effort which included 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks

Michael Mays scored 15 to lead the Vikings.

Unicoi County 81

Happy Valley 47

ERWIN — Trevor Hensley poured in 28 points as the Blue Devils routed the Warriors in the rivalry game.

Troy Podvin finished with 16 points for Unicoi County, which also got a 12-point effort from Chase McNabb.

Noah Worley was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 13 points.

Sullivan East 56

Johnson County 45

BLUFF CITY — Gavin Grubb tallied 27 points to lead the Patriots over the Longhorns.

Dustin Bartley had 10 points and Aaron Frye ended with nine points.

Bud Icenhour scored 14 and Jordan Eads hit double digits with 10 for Johnson County.

Chuckey-Doak 56

Hampton 52

HAMPTON — Dru Owens had six 3-point shots for 18 points in a losing cause for the Bulldogs. Wyatt Lyons added 17 to the Hampton efforts.

Karter Maupin led four Black Knights in double figures with 15 points. Steven Jenkins scored 14 points, while Dakota Greer and Jacob Willett each scored 12.

Cloudland 52

South Greene 32

ROAN MOUNTAIN — After a slow start, the Highlanders outscored the Rebels by 21 points over the next three quarters to pick up the Watauga Valley Conference win.

Robert Leeper led the way with 25 points and Preston Benfield tallied 11 points.

Nathan Hall was the only scorer in double figures for South Greene with 14 points.

North Greene 66

Providence Academy 51

Wesley Dotson scored 14 points to lead the Huskies to the non-conference victory over the Knights.

Jared Weems came through with a dozen points, while Elijah Smith and Luke Reynolds added 10 points apiece.

Isaiah Owens and Colby Backus each scored 14 points to lead Providence.

Tri-Cities Christian 47

Twin Springs, Va. 36

TWIN SPRINGS, Va. — Willy Shen scored 17 points and Isaac Hatfield added a dozen to lift the Eagles to the inter-state win.

Adam Rosenbalm contributed nine and Hunter Smith added seven for Tri-Cities, which improved to 10-5.

Girls basketball

Daniel Boone 62

Tennessee High 37

Macie Culbertson knocked down a trio of shots behind the 3-point arc as part of a 14-point effort to lead the Lady ’Blazers over the Lady Vikings.

Bayleigh Carmichel scored 11 points and Sydney Pearce hit double figures with 10 in the Boone victory. Montana Riddle added nine points.

Adison Minor had nine points and Haley Hatcher had eight in a losing cause for Tennessee High.

Dobyns-Bennett 46

Sullivan Central 33

KINGSPORT — Courtney Whitson had 16 points as the Lady Indians outscored the Lady Cougars 23-11 in the second half to pull away.

Jaden Fullen added eight points to the Dobyns-Bennett cause.

Abbey Crawford finished with a dozen points to lead Central.

Happy Valley 72

Unicoi County 61

ERWIN — Bayley McGee went 15 of 18 at the free-throw line in a 22-point performance to lead the Lady Warriors over the Lady Devils.

Kaitlyn Roberts finished with 16 points and Adrienne Henegar added 10 in the Happy Valley victory.

Halie Padgett scored 20 points to lead Unicoi County, which also got 17 points from Neelee Griffith.

Sullivan East 64

Johnson County 33

BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots didn’t take their first lead until 30 seconds left in the first half, but used a 9-0 run to pull away early in the second half.

Kait Nidiffer led East with 13 points. Megan Addison scored 12, which included her 1,000th career point on a lay-up in the fourth quarter. Alyssa Hare added 10 points.

Courtney Brooks had 10 points and Michaela Cretsinger added seven to pace Johnson County.

South Greene 54

Cloudland 37

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The defending Class A state champions and current No. 1 ranked team were led by Braeyln Wykle’s 25-point effort.

Taylor Lamb added 17 points for the Lady Rebels.

Johanna Johnson was the leading scorer for Cloudland with 11 points, followed by Shian Strickland with 10 points and Trinity Vines with seven.

North Greene 34

Providence Academy 23

Jacinth Crawford accounted for half of the Lady Huskies’ output with a 17-point performance.

Whitney Bolton added seven to help North Greene win the defensive struggle.

Lane Whitman had nine points and Jordan Spano had five to lead the Lady Knights.