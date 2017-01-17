Crockett bounces back with Big 7 win over Volunteer

Crockett used a 13-2 run in the second quarter and a 17-5 spurt in the third to push its lead to 22 points en route to a 69-52 victory. The win snapped a two-game losing streak in conference play, moving the Pioneers to 11-9 overall and 3-3 in the Big Seven.

Josh Releford, who led the Pioneers with 31 points, said there was some extra urgency to fend off the Falcons after league losses to Science Hill and Sullivan Central last week.

“We already have lost three in the conference,” Releford said. “We had to bounce back. I think tonight will give us a lot of confidence going into D-B on Friday.”

The Pioneers used a 13-2 run in the second quarter to help build a 35-25 halftime lead. They came out of the locker room and outscored Volunteer 17-5 in the third period, opening up a 52-30 advantage that proved to be too much for the Falcons (7-15, 0-5) to overcome.

The middle two quarters were made possible by a great sustained effort on both ends of the floor. Defensively, the Pioneers were active and opportunistic, which limited Volunteer’s chances and created some high-percentage chances in transition.

“I think our kids played unselfish, and again, it was all on the defensive end where everything started,” said Crockett coach John Good. “We guarded them, tried to make it hard on them, and then our kids rebounded and got out and ran the floor.”

When the Pioneers were forced to slow down and run their half-court sets, the cuts and passes were crisp enough to create some excellent shot opportunities. And when the Pioneers got open shots, they were seldom shy about taking them, which is an improvement from the beginning of the season.

“We’d rather them shoot it than turn it over, so our kids are just starting to play basketball,” Good said. “That’s what we need them to do.”

Ethan Burger finished with 10 points for Crockett while Paul Arrowood finished with nine.

Jared Lawson’s 18 points led the way for Volunteer.

Volunteer (girls) 62, Crockett 32

Volunteer coach Tracy Cloninger wasn’t too excited about the way Tuesday’s game against the Lady Pioneers started, and she certainly wasn’t crazy about the way the fourth quarter unfolded.

But there was a lot for her to like during the middle portion of Tuesday's Big Seven Conference road win. Volunteer outscored Crockett 31-5 in the middle two quarters, which included a 19-0 third period that featured a nearly flawless defensive performance by the Lady Falcons.

Bryna Minton poured in 18 points to pace Volunteer (10-12, 2-3) while Josie Salyer added 14 and Trinity Hammond scored 13.

Keyara Steinmetz scored 12 points to lead Crockett (4-15, 0-6).