Three-point basket celebrating 30th anniversary in college basketball

At any level of basketball, a shot launched from beyond the arc is worth three points.

It seems simple enough, but it hasn’t always been that way.

The 3-pointer is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a regular part of college basketball this year. The bonus shot was instituted in the the pros when the American Basketball Association put it into place in 1967. The NBA followed suit in 1976 when it merged with the ABA.

Although a version of the 3-point basket was tried in a one-off experiement in a 1945 game between Columbia and Fordham, it didn’t become part of the rules in college basketball for several decades later.

The 3-point basket actually joined college basketball on a limited basis in 1980 when the Southern Conference was given the go-ahead to use it.

Western Carolina’s Ronnie Carr holds the distinction of making the first basket worth three points in a college game, on Nov. 29, 1980, against Middle Tennessee State.

Carr’s shot opened the floodgates. Six years later, it was put in place for all of college basketball.

The college 3-point line is 20 feet, nine inches from the basket. It’s 23-9 in the NBA, 19-9 in high school and 22-2 in international games.

Now it’s such a part of the game that players are sometimes recruited just for that particular skill.

Erwin native John King came to ETSU as an outside-shooting big man back in the 1980s. When he entered college at Southeast Louisiana, all field goals in college basketball were worth two points. When he transferred to ETSU, in the Southern Conference, his importance increased.

“It allowed someone who wasn’t as athletic or big to impact games,” King said. “I’m convinced I wouldn’t have been a college player at all with the 3-pointer. It really gave people who weren’t as athletic a chance to be able to impact the game.”

King said former ETSU coach Les Robinson realized the impact of the long shot well before most coaches figured it out. Robinson always said if you could shoot 40 percent on 3-pointers, it was the equivalent of 60 percent on 2-pointers.

“He understood it,” King said. “We weren't shooting 20 a game or anything like that, but he understood having people like that made a huge difference.”

It certainly made a difference for King, who is still fourth in the ETSU record book for career 3-point shooting percentage. He made 41.9 percent of his 3-pointers in his two seasons with the Bucs.

“Coach Robinson came to me and said ‘You’re not going to play a lot but, when you get in there, get behind that 3-point line and get ready to shoot the ball.’

“I had a green light to shoot any time I was in. That was fun.”

King was 6-foot-8 and played at 240 pounds, so other teams didn’t know how to guard him.

“I’m sure they scouted us, but it’s tough to put your big man that far from the basket guarding someone,” he said.

King’s senior year coincided with the start of the glory years for ETSU basketball. That was the freshman year of Mister Jennings and Greg Dennis. Also part of the same recruiting class were Major Geer and Alvin West, both deadly outside shooters.

Jennings still holds the Southern Conference career record after making 49.3 percent of his 3-pointers. Marc Quesenberry actually holds the ETSU record at 50 percent, but he didn’t attempt enough shots to qualify for the SoCon mark.

“The 3-pointer changed the game,” Jennings said. “Shooting is a skill that not everyone possesses. It’s a major part of the game from high school to the pros.”

Unfortunately for Jennings and all outside shooters of his era, there was no 3-point basket when he was in high school. It came two years after he left Culpeper, Virginia.

“I wish we would have had it in high school,” he said. “My 1,740-point total would have gone up another 1,000.”

That was the same sentiment from Tom Chilton, the most prolific scorer in ETSU history. Chilton, whose career scoring average of 26.1 points per game is the best in ETSU history.

Chilton led the nation during the 1960-61 season by averaging 32.1 points per game. All of his field goals were worth two points no matter how far from the basket he was.

Skeeter Swift was another high scorer at ETSU who would have benefited by the 3-point line. He scored 1,367 points and was the Bucs’ leading scorer for three years in a row from 1966-69 — all without the benefit of the bonus basket.

As a rookie with the ABA’s Dallas Chaparrals, Swift shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.

“It definitely changed the game,” King said.