Lady Buffs take control early against St. Andrews

Milligan opened their Appalachian Athletic Conference game against St. Andrews on a 12-0 run to take control of the contest and started the second half on a 15-0 run to essentially put the game out of reach en route to a 95-70 victory.

With the win, the Buffs moved to 13-7 on the year and 9-3 in the AAC. St. Andrews fell to 4-13 overall and 1-11 in league play.

Milligan coach Rich Aubrey said he considered trying to run a full-court press against the short-handed St. Andrews squad, which dressed just seven players on Saturday. Instead, the Buffs were able to defend and rebound well enough in the half-court to generate momentum on offense.

“We kind of hang our hats on being able to defend people in the half-court,” Aubrey said. “We did a good job of it on Wednesday (in a win over Reinhardt), and we did a good job of it again today. The runs at the beginning of the two halves allowed us to play in rhythm and play in our comfort zone.”

The lone blip on the radar defensively came in the second quarter when St. Andrews outscored Milligan 28-26 thanks to a strong effort behind the 3-point stripe. St. Andrews went 6-for-10 behind the arc in the first half to get to halftime down 52-37.

“I didn’t think we contested very well,” Aubrey said of the second quarter. “We didn’t want them to get comfortable, and I felt like we let them get a little too comfortable. When you get (points) three at at time, they add up, but I thought we corrected that in the second half, and rebounded pretty well, too.”

Indeed, the 15-0 run at the outset of the third quarter put Milligan up 67-37. The big lead allowed Aubrey to empty his bench in the fourth quarter, which he saw as a positive development in two respects. Not only did Milligan’s starters get some rest at the end of a grueling three-game week, the reserves that saw action played well. By the end of the contest, 14 Buffs had scored at least a point.

Sarah Robinson and Mackenzie Raizor led Milligan with 15 points apiece. Raizor pulled down nine rebounds while Robinson added seven, helping the Buffs win the rebounding battle 31-26.

Hayley Wyrick scored 11 points for the Buffs while Savannah Raizor added 10. Point guard Lindsee Price dished out nine assists without committing a turnover.

LeeAysia Williamson’s game-high 31 points was tops for St. Andrews.

The Buffs will be back in action on Wednesday night on the road against Tennessee Wesleyan.