Hot-shooting Bucs cruise past Western

Posting up early, the pair of senior posts scored on the Bucs' first five possessions.

Glass, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, hit all seven of his field goal attempts and the Bucs hit 73 percent overall in the first half to race out to a 21-point lead. Mosquera-Perea, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, hit all four of his shot attempts, leaving the Catamounts with no answer.

ETSU improved to 14-4 and 4-1 in the Southern Conference. The Catamounts, who are in last place in the league standings, fell to 5-13 and 0-5.

"I was just playing my game and trying to finish every bucket I could get," Glass said after finishing with game-highs of 14 points and eight rebounds. "When I scored the first three baskets, I was like ‘It's going to be an easy night and we need to keep going inside.’"

That’s exactly what the Bucs did, and they were still hitting over 72 percent at the 12-minute mark of the second half.

ETSU had plenty of balance as well. Mosquera-Perea and T.J. Cromer each scored 12 points, and three others — A.J. Merriweather, Devontavius Payne and Jermaine Long — all ended with eight points.

"This is the game we always play, to try to go in the post," Mosquera-Perea said. "Today we worked on our pace, tried to go a little slower to make sure we had a good shot. We ended up scoring every time."

With the tone set early, ETSU doubled Western 44-22 in the paint and 12-0 on fast-break points. There was also plenty to celebrate on the defensive end.

The Bucs didn't allow any Western players to hit double figures and they forced 27 turnovers despite operating mainly out of a half-court defense.

"We've really defended well," ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. "We set the tone that first half when we shot 73 percent. The second half, we didn't play as sharp, but still shot 57 percent for the game. And we turned them over 27 times without pressing. So that shows how hard we played on the defensive end."

ETSU, which first got on the scoreboard with a Glass layup 19 seconds into the game, never trailed.

The Bucs were up 15-3 a little over six minutes into the contest and the lead had expanded to 46-25 at the half. It ballooned out to 30 points at 66-36 before the Catamounts closed some in the final minutes.

Marc Gosselin, Onno Steger and Adam Sledd scored nine points apiece to lead Western, which shot 36.2 percent for the game.

Forbes admitted he wondered how the Bucs might respond after getting beat by UNC Greensboro on Thursday night. Turns out, there were no worries at all.

"After a tough game like that, you wonder how they might do offensively," Forbes said. "We discussed that the last 36 hours. I thought our guys really set the tone."

They will try to keep setting the tone next Thursday when they play at Furman at 7 p.m.