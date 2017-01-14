Chattanooga tops Bucs for 11th straight SoCon win

Tarter scored 12 of her 19 in the fourth quarter, while also pulling down six rebounds and shooting 44 percent from the floor. Dean finished with 10 points, including eight in the third quarter, and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the year.

The 45 points was a season-low for ETSU, which shot 25.8 percent from the field and fell to .500 at 9-9 and 1-2 in the SoCon.

The Mocs (9-8, 3-0) won their 11th consecutive regular season SoCon game, getting 17 points from freshman Lakelyn Bouldin. She went 4 of 6 from 3-point range and leads the Mocs with 35 threes on the season. Her total was one shy of a career high.

Chattanooga's Chelsey Shumpert and Queen Alford joined Bouldin in double figures with 13 and 10, respectively.

The Mocs scored first and never trailed, stretching their lead to nine (29-20) at halftime. Bouldin opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to put Chattanooga up by 12 and an 18-7 run gave the Mocs their largest lead of the game (47-27) with 2:20 left in the third.

Chattanooga maintained its double-digit lead the rest of the way, never letting ETSU any closer than 12 points.

ETSU's Shamauria Bridges, who leads the SoCon in 3-pointers made at nearly three per game, made just one of her 10 attempts Saturday.

Chattanooga senior Jasmine Joyner blocked nine shots to match her school record set earlier this season against Bowling Green.

The Mocs have outscored its SoCon opponents by an average 16.3 points, defeating Mercer, Samford and ETSU who were the top three teams behind Chattanooga in the preseason poll.

ETSU returns home for a pair of games against UNC Greensboro on Thursday and Western Carolina on Saturday. Chattanooga faces the same opponents on opposite days.