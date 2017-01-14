Buffs fall short in AAC game against St. Andrews

But on Saturday, the inability to put the ball in the basket was all that stood between the Buffs and an Appalachian Athletic Conference win over St. Andrews. Milligan shot 28 percent from the floor in the second half and was unable to get a shot off on its frantic final possession as the Knights escaped with a 67-66 victory.

The loss dropped Milligan to 9-10 overall and 6-6 in AAC play while St. Andrews improved to 5-11 and 4-6.

"We shot 28 percent in the second half," said Milligan coach Bill Robinson. "You’re just not going to win games doing that.

"I thought our defense was really good. You’d think that if we give up 67 points, you’re gonna win.”

The two teams were tied 40-all at the half, but St. Andrews inched ahead early in the second half and Milligan gave chase the rest of the way. After hanging within five points for virtually the entire second half, the Buffs finally pulled within a point when Daxton Bostian knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:20 remaining in the game.

But Bostian’s 3-ball wound up being Milligan’s final points. After three empty possessions, the Buffs were finally forced to foul with 8.5 seconds left. St. Andrews missed the front end of the 1-and-1 and Milligan secured the rebound, but a chaotic dash down the floor yielded only a loose ball that wound up in the Knights’ possession as time expired.

With a young team on the floor, execution can often be fleeting, especially in crunch time. That was certainly a source of frustration for Robinson as he watched his young team do everything right except knock down shots in the waning moments of Saturday’s game.

“The frustrating thing as a coach is you diagram stuff to get the ball in certain plays to certain players, and you’ve just got to trust that they’re going to make a play,” he said. “That’s what good players do. Great players make plays, and we didn’t get that one play made tonight.”

David Casaday led Milligan with 16 points while Bostian scored 14. Jacob Cawood and Tyler Nichols each recorded a double-double for the Buffs. Cawood scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Nichols scored 10 points and pulled down 10 boards.

Connor Zinaich led St. Andrews with 17 points and 15 boards.

The Buffs will be back in action on Wednesday night at Tennessee Wesleyan.