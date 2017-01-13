Lady Cyclones bounce back with key win over Happy Valley

The Lady Cyclones bounced back with a 58-51 win over Happy Valley in a Three Rivers Conference contest at Bayless Gymnasium on Friday.

Improving to 5-1 in league play, Elizabethton pushed its overall record to 8-8. Happy Valley fell to 2-2, 9-7.

“We felt like we needed this to stay in the race,” said Lady Cyclones' head coach Barry Johnson. “The girls understood that and brought a very good effort.”

It looked early in the game like Happy Valley was going to clean up the scraps left behind when Sullivan East ended Elizabethton's 42-game conference winning streak on Thursday. The Lady Warriors came out on fire, jumping out to a 20-11 lead after one quarter.

“Last night we talked about having composure, and we knew they were going to come out hot,” said Cyclones' senior post Bailey Montgomery. “We just tried to stay calm and fight our way back into the game.”

From there to the finish, Elizabethton's defense got tough and stayed tough. Happy Valley scored just 31 points the rest of the way.

Johnson said the game against Sullivan East actually prepared the Lady Cyclones for Happy Valley.

“Playing East last night, they're hard to handle on the perimeter as well, so we got a little practice in regard to defending the perimeter,” said Johnson.

A strong finish into the break gave Elizabethton a 29-27 lead. But after a sluggish offensive third quarter for both teams, the Lady Warriors were ahead 35-33. Then in the fourth quarter, Elizabethton took charge.

It was a balanced offensive effort for Elizabethton with Ashley Depew leading the way with 13 points. Haley Burleson totaled 12 points while Brittany Campbell had 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots. Montgomery added nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Burleson said getting ready for this game wasn't difficult.

“We had a fire under us from losing our first conference game,” said Burleson. “We wanted this one really bad.”

Happy Valley was led by Bayley McGee's 18-point effort. Emily Whitaker added 12 points.