Boone boys, girls split with Central

Jordan Self led the Cougars with 17 points in the Big Seven Conference win. Luke Hutson contributed 16 points to the cause and Grayson Wright came through with 14 points.

Their efforts offset a 25-point performance by the Trailblazers’ Eric Rigsby. Chad Heglar had 13 points, including a trio of baskets from 3-point range. Justin Turner added eight more for Boone.

Dobyns-Bennett 66

Tennessee High 45

BRISTOL — The Indians outscored the Vikings 16-1 in the first quarter and romped to the victory in the 500th career win for head coach Charlie Morgan.

Riamello Wadsworth paced Dobyns-Bennett with 18 points, while Hayden Cassell had 15 points and Marae Foreman ended with 13 points.

Darius Eury led Tennessee High with 16 points and Michael Mays ended with 15 points.

Johnson County 40

Sullivan North 37

KINGSPORT — The Longhorns hit their last four free throws in the final minute of the game and the Golden Raiders missed a tying attempt at a 3-pointer at the end.

Blake Atwood led Johnson County with 15 points and Sean Lewis also hit double figures with 10 points.

Devan Price was the leading scorer for North with 13 points and Peyton Robinson finished with 10 points.

Sullivan East 72

Sullivan South 41

BLUFF CITY — Dustin Bartley hit five shots from 3-point range as part of a 21-point effort for the Patriots in the blowout win over the Rebels.

Aaron Frye finished with another 16 points for East, while Mason Johnson also ended in double digits with 10 points.

Devonte Mitchell had 14 points and Evan Morris added nine for South.

Unaka 87

University High 69

ELIZABETHTON — John Ramsey hit six shots from behind the 3-point arc in a 22-point performance for the Rangers.

Gary Wright scored 19 points and Kyler Lewis added 18 as the Rangers rolled in the rivalry game.

Joseph Harless had the first 14 points of the game for the Bucs. He and Charlie Vargo each finished with 17 to lead University High.

North Greene 45

Cloudland 33

BAILEYTON — The Huskies outscored the Highlanders 14-0 in the third quarter to take command of the Watauga Valley Conference contest.

Zane Potter paced North Greene with 13 points after the Huskies as a team trailed 15-10 at the half.

Jared Weems had nine points, while Andy Stevens and Elijah Smith each finished with seven.

Preston Benfield was the leading scorer for Cloudland with 14 points.

Hampton 73

South Greene 50

HAMPTON — Wyatt Lyons led the Bulldogs with 19 points in the romp over the Rebels.

Jose Velasquez ended with 16 points, while Dru Owens and Charlie Butler each knocked down a pair of key 3-point baskets.

Grainger 56

Greeneville 53

RUTLEDGE — Justin Warner was 7 of 12 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to lead the Grizzlies with a 20-point effort.

Marquise Fifield added a dozen points for Grainger in the key Region 2-AA contest.

Dylan Debusk led the Greene Devils with 15 points. Dorien Goddard had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Nathaniel Moon added nine points.

Veritas Christian 68

Providence Academy 34

Sammy Bradley scored 19 points and Jaylen Wilkins ended with 16 as Veritas put a chink in the Knights’ armor.

Colby Backus and Neil Stotlzfus each had nine points in the loss for Providence.

Tri-Cities Christian 53

Berean Christian 48

KNOXVILLE — Adam Rosenbalm finished with 20 points and eight rebounds as Tri-Cities emerged victorious in the battle of the Eagles.

Hunter Smith added 12 points and eight rebounds. Willy Shen had nine points and Isaac Hatfield finished with eight, while Seth Beeler also grabbed eight rebounds.

Girls basketball

Daniel Boone 48

Sullivan Central 40

BLOUNTVILLE — Macie Culbertson had 16 points, including one stretch of eight straight, as the Lady ’Blazers downed the Lady Cougars to stay unbeaten in the Big Seven Conference.

Sydney Pearce ended with a dozen points and Emily Sizemore contributed nine.

Sydney Hurd and Abby Crawford were the leading scorers for Central with 10 and eight points, respectively.

Tennessee High 52

Dobyns-Bennett 49

BRISTOL —Makayla Richards had 19 points including three crucial free throws in overtime to lift the Lady Vikings past the Lady Indians.

Erin Walker scored 13 points and Adison Minor added nine points and eight rebounds.

Dobyns-Bennett’s Courtney Whitson was the leading scorer in the game with 20 points and Jaden Fuller ended with nine points.

Sullivan East 73

Sullivan South 57

BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots hit 11 shots from 3-point range in the first half and rolled to the win over the Lady Rebels.

Alyssa Hare paced East’s attack with 20 points, followed by Megan Addison with 15 and Kayla Honaker with 11.

Mackenzie Littleton had 15 points and Mollie Leslie reached double digits with 10 for South.

Unaka 63

University High 25

ELIZABETHTON — Myah Parlier netted 14 points as the Lady Rangers romped over the Lady Bucs.

Erika Potter and Kaitlyn Weaver each scored 11 points for the victorious Unaka squad.

Annika Oiler finished with 10 and Ari Ramsaran scored nine for University High.

Cloudland 43

North Greene 35

BAILEYTON — Shian Strickland scored 20 points to lead the Lady ’Landers to the road win over the Lady Huskies.

Trinity Vines added six in the Cloudland victory, while Jacinth Crawford with 13 and Katie Bolton with eight led North Greene.

South Greene 60

Hampton 49

HAMPTON — Shyanne Tuelle had 26 points and Alexus Grubbs finished with 14 as the Lady Bulldogs put up a game effort against the defending state champions.

Lyndsey Cutshaw was the leading scorer for South Greene with 17 points. Taylor Lamb tallied 16 and Braelyn Wykle came through with 15.

Providence Academy 45

Veritas Christian 17

Lane Whitman led a balanced attack for the Lady Knights with nine points.

Caroline Sheffield, Jordan Spano and Miller all contributed eight points in the win.

On the defensive end, Providence held Veritas to just two points in the first quarter and seven in the first half.

Greeneville 60

Grainger 58

RUTLEDGE — Syndi Lollar had a herculean effort of 28 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Lady Devils to the Region 2-AA win over the Lady Grizzlies.

Brylee Jones and Leah Fillers finished with 10 points each.

