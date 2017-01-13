Cyclones run away from Happy Valley

The tough-to-defend Cyclones got 27 points from Michael Robinson, along with a superb all-around effort from point guard Corey Russell, and dismantled Happy Valley in a 63-44 decision Friday night at Bayless Gym.

First-place Elizabethton moved to 5-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and 16-4 overall while the Warriors slipped to 2-2, 9-7.

Happy Valley certainly hung around in this one. It was 42-37 late in the third quarter, but the final two possessions of the period were killer blows to the Warriors.

THUNDER.... THUNDER... THUNDER

First, Eric Wilson ripped a cross-court pass to Michael Robinson, who drained the bottom out of the basket for a trey. Then as Happy Valley was trying to hold for a last-second shot, Alex Norwood beat his man to the ball, stole the bounce pass, and raced down to the court for a buzzer-beating Thunderstruck slam crash.

“That was kind of one of those where you’re thinking, ‘No, no, no,’ ” said Elizabethton head coach Lucas Honeycutt. “I was telling him to stay back and play the drive, but he saw it, read it, and came up and made an athletic play. Then he came down and dunked it hard. That was a huge momentum changer. That’s a big play in high school basketball.”

A five-point deficit changed to double digits in the blink of an eye, and then Elizabethton scored the first four points of the fourth quarter.

COREY RUSSELL

Robinson was the biggest factor for the Cyclones, adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals to his point total. But Russell was all over the place, putting together arguably his best high school hardwood game to date. He finished with 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.

“I’m getting a little more confident with my shot,” said Russell. “It just takes practice. You’ve got to get a lot of shots up. Practice makes perfect.”

Russell said the Cyclones are “mentally strong” at this point in the season.

LUCAS AND CHUCK

Norwood and Jacob Norris each added seven rebounds for Elizabethton, which plays host to Science Hill on Tuesday.

Happy Valley got 13 points, four rebounds and two steals from Chris Young. Sam Blevins added six points and nine rebounds.

“I’m tired of playing three quarters,” said Warriors’ head coach Chuck Babb. “We need to play four. These kids play their guts out. We can’t ask them to play any harder. We’ve just got to execute a little better down the stretch.”