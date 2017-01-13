Second-quarter resurgence lifts Crockett to 74-47 road victory over Unicoi County

Whatever it was, it lifted a flailing Crockett team to a 74-47 non-conference victory over Unicoi County on Friday in the Devils Den.

After trailing by five points after the first quarter, the Pioneers strung together a 25-point second quarter and carried a lead the whole second half behind strong defense and sound shooting.

“I think that’s where it started was defensively,” Good said. “We knew, the way it started out, they were going to score a hundred on us if we didn’t do something. And our kids made up in their mind they were going to guard.”

Crockett guard Josh Releford’s second-quarter defensive effort was particularly noticeable as he swiped several steals on multiple Unicoi County possessions and scored 11 points in the quarter alone.

“We encouraged them to ‘D-up’ and they did. They bought in and then they just shared the ball and it was just a really good team effort,” Good added.

Releford played a major role in stopping Blue Devils guard Trevor Hensley after he scored seven first-quarter points.

“The great guard they got, Trevor Hensley, he was getting off a little bit, and I felt the other players weren’t guarding him as good as I could have,” Releford said.

“I stepped up, and I got the crowd into it. The momentum went up when I knocked down those 3 (pointers).”

Releford finished second on his team in scoring with 24 points, but his 3-point shooting easily carried the team’s second-quarter weight. The senior shot a 6-for-8 clip from beyond the arc, with three falling in the second quarter.

While Good said Releford was always a threat behind the 3-point line, he admitted he’d never seen his point guard get so hot.

“He shot well this year, but he didn’t take bad shots and that’s what helped,” Good said.

Ethan Burger also hit three 3-pointers for David Crockett.

The Pioneers’ 10-point halftime lead nearly ballooned to 30 in the waning minutes of the final period as home-school transfer Paul Arrowood dropped 12 points in the quarter, with 6 coming from the free-throw line. He lead the Pioneers with 25 points.

“I was just working to get open and my teammates got me the ball,” Arrowood said. “They played real physical and I just tried to go up into it.”

Arrowood was nearly unstoppable from the block, as he was consistently fed the ball and fouled in the second half. Arrowood shot 13-for-15 from behind the charity line.

Hensley started hot, but didn’t score another basket after the first quarter. He did, however, shoot 4-from-6 from the free-throw line in the final three periods to lead his team with 11 points.

“We just pressured him a lot and made him make plays,” Arrowood said.

Play got a bit choppy late in the third-quarter as both teams combined for 15 fouls and each entered the four quarter in the bonus.

With three minutes remaining, Good pulled his starters and let his bench, which had been active, play the remainder of the game. As the starters left the floor, the hefty number of traveling Crockett fans filled the visitors’ gym with applause.

Crockett, which earned its ninth win of the season, will travel to play Central Saturday, while the Blue Devils will travel to Cloudland.

