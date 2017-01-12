UNCG sends Bucs to first SoCon loss

UNCG Greensboro shot 65 percent on 3-pointers, including Diante Baldwin’s back-breaking bomb in the final minute, as the Spartans handed East Tennessee State University an 83-79 defeat Thursday night at Freedom Hall.

It was the first league loss for ETSU, which means every team in the SoCon has lost at least one conference game.

“You have to give them all the credit for coming in here and winning,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “It came down to the threes. They made a lot of shots. I don't think it was frustrating. I think it was a hell of a game.”

The Spartans went 13 for 20 from 3-point range and got five of them from RJ White, a center who came in with three all season.

“That’s not what he does,” Forbes said. “You have to give him credit. You have to tip your hat to him.”

David Burrell appeared to be the hero for the Bucs with a flurry that included an alley-oop dunk, a blocked shot and a 3-pointer in the span of a minute and 40 seconds. That left the Bucs up 75-74 with 2:33 left, and the crowd of 4,112 was getting into it.

Then, the Spartans scored seven in a row, including Baldwin’s 3-pointer from the right wing that left UNCG up 81-75.

“They just made some tough shots,” ETSU point guard Desonta Bradford said. “It’s just part of basketball. People are going to make some tough shots. We just didn’t get the stops when we needed them.”

Francis Alonso led the Spartans (13-5 overall, 4-1 SoCon) with 24 points. White had 18 and Baldwin had 15.

Bradford led the Bucs with 17 points. Burrell had 15 and Tevin Glass added 10. T.J. Cromer, the SoCon’s leading scorer coming in, was held to nine points.

After the game, while the teams were shaking hands, a slight altercation occurred and words were exchanged. Order was quickly restored and the teams were ushered to their locker rooms before the situation could escalate.

The teams won’t meet again until the final game of the regular season, Feb. 27, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Bucs fell to 13-4 overall, 3-1 in the SoCon.

“I’m not mad at my team,” Forbes said. “They competed. It was just a good team and it was a well fought game. They made five more threes than we did and that was the difference in the game.”

ETSU scored the first nine points of the game and led by as many as 10, but the Spartans made six of their first eight 3-pointers to forge a 43-37 halftime lead.

“I thought we came out sluggish, which was surprising because I really thought we were prepared to play,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “But I thought we kind of collected ourselves.”

UNCG came out of the locker room firing, going ahead 50-40. The Spartans appeared to be taking control when the Bucs roared back as Glass scored five in a row for ETSU.

Back-to-back unforced turnovers stopped the Bucs from cutting into the deficit any further until Bradford took a nifty interior pass from Hanner Mosquera-Perea and scored while being fouled. His free throw cut UNCG’s lead to 50-48 with 15:35 left.

While the Bucs were holding UNCG scoreless for exactly six minutes, they weren’t scoring themselves.

Despite several defensive stops, turnovers and missed shots led to six empty possessions and prevented the ETSU from pulling ahead.

When White bounced a 3-pointer through, the Spartans were on top 53-48 with 11:54 remaining.

ETSU finally got to 50 when Devontavius Payne drove the lane and put down a left-handed slam. Moments later, Payne swished a 3-pointer to make it 55-53.

With 9:08 left, Bradford connected from 3-point range as the shot clock wound down to forge a 56-56 tie. A.J. Merriweather’s dunk 14 seconds later put ETSU up 58-56.

“If you let East Tennessee State get out in numbers, they’re as good in converting as far as anybody in the Southern Conference ever, maybe one of the best in the country,” Miller said. “But I was really proud of the way our guys stayed collected.”

The Bucs return to action on Saturday when they play host to Western Carolina at 4 p.m.