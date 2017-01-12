East ends Lady Cylcones' Three Rivers streak

Taking control of the game in the third quarter, the Lady Patriots earned a 64-48 win to snap a 42-game Three Rivers Conference winning streak for the Lady Cyclones on Thursday night at The Dyer Dome.

It was Elizabethton's first conference loss since Jan. 22, 2013. East (4-0 in league play and 13-7 overall) took over sole possession of first place while Elizabethton (4-1, 7-8) dropped into second place and back under the .500 mark for the season.

"Elizabethton has been the king of the hill for four straight years in this conference," said East head coach Alan Aubrey. "Obviously they've taken a step back, but I'm so proud of what we've done and what we've accomplished. It's hard to win the conference, but I think we've put ourselves in a good spot."

MEGAN ADDISON, ALAN AUBREY

Megan Addison was a difference-maker for East. She finished with 21 points, hitting 10 of 11 free throw attempts, and also added 10 rebounds and three steals.

"It's my senior year, so I go hard every game," said Addison. "We really wanted to beat them, and we went hard the whole time. This is a really big win for us. We knew we could beat them, but we knew they could beat us. Beating them tonight was a really good thing."

Kait Nidiffer was another important factor for East, especially in the first half when the game was tight. She finished with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

East opened up a six-point lead early, and pretty much maintained a small comfort zone throughout the first half. It was 27-20 in favor of East at the break, and then East outscored Elizabethton 16-8 in the third quarter.

East stretched its lead to 17 points early in the fourth quarter, and Elizabethton could not cut it below double digits.

Haley Burleson paced Elizabethton with 16 points while Brittany Campbell added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Cyclones head coach Barry Johnson said he's glad his team is playing again Friday.

"You can't live on this game, win or lose," said Johnson. "We have another big game (Friday at Happy Valley). I'm glad we play again (Friday), so we can put this game behind us and move on."