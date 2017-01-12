Ezell says Bucs not intimidated by Chattanooga

East Tennessee State University women's basketball coach Brittney Ezell will tell anyone listening that Saturday's opponent, Chattanooga, is the best 8-8 basketball team in the country.

If you go down the schedule, it's easy to see where the ETSU coach is coming from.

"There is no question they have the best 8-8 team in the country," Ezell said. "They beat Rutgers to start the season. They have losses to UConn and Notre Dame. The way they scheduled the non-conference run, they're right where you would expect them to be and they're in good shape going into our game."

The Mocs, who visit Brooks Gym at 2 p.m., also lost to other ranked teams in Louisville, Indiana and Florida. They are great shape in the Southern Conference at 2-0 after the first weekend of league play.

As for the overall record, Ezell has taken the same philosophy as Chattanooga coach Jim Foster. She put the Bucs through a rigorous non-conference slate which resulted in the Bucs currently 9-8 with a win over Old Dominion and losses to Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

"We've tried to do the best practices at this level," Ezell said. "You look at what Old Dominion is doing, what Western Kentucky is doing, what others are doing. What is the best way to get ready for conference? Scheduling difficult non-conference is the best way to do it."

Comparing major stats, ETSU is averaging 65.5 points per game to 60.9 for Chattanooga. The Bucs also have 42.3 rebounds per game to 36.6 for the Mocs.

But Chattanooga is a difficult team to prepare for with four players averaging in double figures. They are led by 6-foot-3 senior forward Jasmine Joyner at 12.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

"They'll pull the bigger post player away from the basket and they have Jasmine Joyner, who is the reigning SoCon player of the week. She is strong in all phases of the game including her shot-blocking ability."

Other leaders include senior guard Queen Alford at 10.6 points per game and a trio of junior guards — Lakelyn Bouldin, Chelsey Shumpert and Keiana Gllbert.

"They're balanced and they go as deep as we do to 9-10 (players)," Ezelll said. "They're all in that 5-10 to 6-foot range other than Shumpert who is about 5-6 and Joyner who is 6-3. But it presents difficult matchups for anybody."

The Bucs counter with Tianna Tarter, the junior guard who was recently named the Southern Conference player of the month, and senior guard Shamauria Bridges.

Tarter leads the Bucs with 19.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Bridges averages 14.2 points per game and Raven Dean is next at 7.8 points per game.

While it is a daunting task, Ezell promises her team won't be intimidated by Chattanooga.

"That goes back to the non-conference schedule," Ezell said. "You don't get intimidated by UT, Vandy or Old Dominion. You get that out of your system where it's not a factor. But the early conference games are important. It's like when we talk to the team about free throws. Everyone remembers the free throws at the end, but the ones in first quarter were just as important."