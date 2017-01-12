Cyclones ride big second quarter past Patriots

An explosive second quarter created a divot Sullivan East couldn't repair in the time allotted, and the Cyclones earned an 70-61 win in a Three Rivers Conference contest at The Dyer Dome on Thursday night.

It was an important bounce-back win for Elizabethton, which got whipped at home Tuesday night by Unicoi County. Now the Cyclones (4-1, 15-4) are basically tied for first place with East (3-1, 17-5) and the Blue Devils (3-1, 10-7), and each team has suffered a loss at home.

After a back-and-forth tight first quarter, the Cyclones started to edge ahead in the second quarter. Then they finished with a flourish, running out to a 17-point halftime lead at 45-28. Elizabethton outscored East 27-10 in the period.

Cyclones' head coach Lucas Honeycutt said defense was the key to the second-quarter surge.

"I thought our defense was sound and very fundamental tonight," said Honeycutt. "I think our kids followed the game plan very well. They understood player personnel tonight, and I felt like we didn't do a good job of that earlier in the week. In that quarter, we were almost flawless. We feel like if we play a good defensive game, we're going to have a good shot at winning any game we play."

Michael Robinson was a big factor for the Cyclones, totaling 19 points, four assists, four rebounds, and six steals. He said he enjoyed the way the Cyclones broke the game open.

"That was a fun quarter," said Robinson. "That was one of my favorite quarters. We just knocked down shots, and kept on going."

Alex Norwood erased the memory of Tuesday's performance with 15 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. His presence was especially noticeable in the second half as he came up with big buckets, rebounds and blocked shots several times when East started getting a little too close for comfort.

Other big factors for the Cyclones were Hayden Townsend and Corey Russell. Townsend had 16 points, four assists and three rebounds. Russell's stats didn't completely portray the impact he had on the game. He finished with seven points, six assists and five rebounds.

"Those two guys show it every day," said Honeycutt. "I thought Hayden played an all-around game, and he was huge for us."

In the first four minutes of the third quarter, the margin basically stayed the same as neither team could make a dent on the scoreboard. After Elizabethton pushed out to a 21-point lead at 53-32, East scored 10 straight points to close within 11. Then Norwood hit a 10-foot bank shot to stem the tide with 30 seconds left in the third.

East came on strong in the fourth quarter, eventually cutting the deficit to six points with about a minute left.

Gavin Grubb finished with 24 points, three assists and four rebounds.

Patriots' head coach John Dyer said there was a silver lining to the loss in the way his team came back.

"That's who we are," said Dyer. "We don't quit. We don't give up. We're going to be OK. If we had quit, we wouldn't be OK. But we didn't quit."

Aaron Frye finished with 12 points and four rebounds for the Patriots.