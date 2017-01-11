Science Hill to honor its state champs, runner-ups

That tradition will be on full display on Jan. 20 when Science Hill welcomes back players and coaches from Science Hill’s three state championship teams as well as the players and coaches from the three boys’ teams and two girls’ teams that scored runner-up finishes at the state tournament. The invitees will be honored during a basketball doubleheader against Daniel Boone.

Science Hill boys’ assistant Jamar Love has worked hard for some time to make the event a reality, and he’s excited to see it come to fruition.

“Last year I took it to Coach (Ken) Cutlip and thought it would be an awesome idea to kind of bring those guys back,” Love said. “I know it’s been a long time and nobody’s really done much to acknowledge that group here at the school, so I just thought it would be really good.”

Love, who played for Science Hill in the late ‘90s, has been busy sending Facebook messages, making phone calls and sending texts to former players to ensure a good turnout a week from Friday. He says the former players he’s been in touch with — most of them from the golden era of the 1990s — are excited about the chance to come back home to Science Hill.

When the stars of yesteryear return, they’re likely to pick up a familiar debate over which team was the best to ever don the maroon and gold. Most of the conversation centers around the early 1990s, a period that saw the Hilltoppers win three state titles in 1990, 1994 and 1995 and earn a runner-up in 1991.

Most former players advocate for a team they played on, and Love is no different. He’s partial to the 1999 squad he played for. But one thing everyone can agree on is just how special the decade was not only at Science Hill, but also at the old Carver Rec Center.

“I just feel like that ’90s era was an elite period of basketball,” Love said. “I’ve played basketball all across the country and I haven’t seen any kind of basketball performed like it was here as well as at Carver Rec. Phenomenal athletes, hard workers — everybody just loved it.”

In addition to the boys’ teams from the 90s, members of the 1968 state runners-up are also expected to be on hand. For the girls, the golden era has fallen largely in this decade, and members of the teams that made back-to-back trips to the state title game in 2012 and 2013 are also expected next Friday.