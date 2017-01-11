Long’s role increasing as SoCon race heats up

Long has forced himself into ETSU coach Steve Forbes’ rotation in recent games, giving the Bucs a spark off the bench with energetic and solid play.

“It feels really good,” Long said. “I’m just trusting the process when I get out there, trusting my teammates. They put me in great position to make plays. Everybody’s just tying to keep playing with confidence.”

Long and the Bucs return to the court Thursday night when UNC Greensboro invades Freedom Hall for a game between Southern Conference contenders. ETSU (13-3, 3-0) is the only SoCon team with an unblemished conference record. The Spartans come in 12-5, 3-1.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Long’s most impressive trait is his ability to take care of the ball while making things happen. He has five turnovers in 149 minutes of playing time this season and his assist-to-turnover ratio is 4.4 to one, better than anyone in the conference.

“I try not to turn it over and make great passes when my teammates are open,” he said. “They knock down the shots and it makes me look good.”

Since the Bucs began their conference schedule, Long’s playing time has increased to 15 minutes a game, about a third more than his season average. Forbes said the playing time has been earned on the practice court.

“This is really fun,” Long said. “Coach has been preaching to me to just go out and play with confidence, just go out and don’t hold back.”

Long was a scorer in junior college. The New Orleans native averaged 20.6 points a game at Allen County Community College and scored 41 in one game last year.

Long’s emergence at ETSU began around the time backup point guard Julian Walters left the team. That led to more minutes for freshman Jason Williams behind starter Desonta Bradford, and it also led to Long getting some time at the point, a position he’s never really played before

“I feel like I’m getting better at it,” Long said. “We’ve been practicing enough at it that maybe by the end of the season I’ll be a point guard.

“I just want to get on the court and help our team get a win.”

That’s the kind of attitude Forbes loves to see.

“The more positions you can play, the more opportunity you have to play,” Forbes said. “Jermaine does a lot of intangible things, things you need on a team that’s talented. He gets other people really good shots and he’s a good defender. He’s somebody I have a lot of trust in as far as doing the right things.”

Earlier in the season, Long’s minutes came sporadically, two here, three there. There was even a game where he didn’t get off the bench.

But he stuck with it and is now being rewarded with some important playing time on a team that comes into Thursday night’s game alone in first place.

“He never once had bad body language, never once complained to me about it,” Forbes said. “He just came to practice the next day and came to work. When his time came, he took advantage of it.

“He’s finally found his niche on this team. Hopefully, going forward, he continues to blossom.”

All ETSU fans have to know about UNC Greensboro is that’s the team that handed Chattanooga its only SoCon loss.

“I just know they have a good team coming back and it’s a team we had two really tough games with last year,” Forbes said. “They have size to match up with our size and they have a couple all-league-level guys. Those guys are really good players and they have a lot of good pieces to go around them.”

The Spartans are led by Francis Alonso, who averages 13.4 points a game. Diante Baldwin averages 11.9, while Marvin Smith is at 10.5. Center RJ White is sixth in the SoCon at 6.4 rebounds per game.

”They shoot the ball well, they rebound the ball well and they don’t turn it over a lot,” Forbes said. “I fully expect — and I fully expected this when the season started — for them to be a team right there near the top at the end.

“I think we match up physically pretty even as far as size and athleticism and maybe the way we like to play. I think it’s going to be a really good matchup.”