Science Hill pulls away late against Crockett

Unfortunately for the Pioneers, most of the new faces in Tuesday's game belonged to players wearing Crockett jerseys.

In the first meeting between the two squads since Science Hill’s upset win in last year’s Region 1-AAA title game, Science Hill’s experience came to the forefront in the deciding final minutes of a 68-59 victory. Seniors Nate Jackson and Holden Hensley each hit a backbreaking 3-point shot in the fourth quarter to help the Hilltoppers prevail in a game that was close throughout.

With the win, Science Hill moved to 4-0 in Big Seven Conference play and solidified its position atop the league standings. The Hilltoppers are now 12-8 overall. Crockett fell to 9-8 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

“Late in the game Holden and Nate stepped up for us offensively,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “This was a game we might have lost back before Christmas because this was a game where we didn’t shoot particularly well. But we took good care of the basketball and we made free throws.

“I like the direction where we’re headed.”

The contest was knotted at 31 at the half and Crockett was hanging within four points early in the fourth quarter before Tate Wheeler pulled down an offensive rebound and kicked the ball back out to the top of the key to Hensley, who knocked down a huge 3-pointer to put Science Hill up 55-48 with 5:56 remaining in the game.

The Pioneers kept charging, closing back within four points with two minutes to play before Jackson’s 3-ball from the corner with 1:51 left put Science Hill up 66-59. Wheeler added a pair of foul shots to provide the final margin.

“Their seniors stepped up to make plays when they needed to make plays,” said Crockett coach John Good. “They got offensive rebounds – when they needed to make plays, their seniors made the plays. They’re a well-coached team.”

David Bryant came up huge early to help get Science Hill into the half tied at 31. Bryant scored 17 of his game-high 19 points before halftime. Wheeler added 16 points for the Hilltoppers, who shook off their recent struggles at the foul line by going 4-for-4 in the final minutes.

Ethan Burger knocked down six 3-pointers and led Crockett with 18 points. Paul Arrowood was a force in the paint for the Pioneers, finishing with 16 points while Josh Releford scored 15.

Science Hill (girls) 67, David Crockett 28

The Lady Hilltoppers opened the game on a 20-4 run and never looked back en route to an easy Big Seven win over the Lady Pioneers.

Kaitlyn Phillips opened the game with three straight 3-pointers to put the Lady ‘Toppers (15-3, 3-1) up 9-2. Courtney McCurry reeled off 10 straight points a few minutes later to put Science Hill ahead 20-4, and it was smooth sailing from there for the Lady ‘Toppers.

Another 13-0 run to start the second quarter put Science Hill up 33-7 and well on their way to a 46-13 halftime lead. Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said getting deflections in the press led to a lot of easy opportunities for his team, which made the most of them.

“We have length to get deflections,” Whaley said. “When coach (George) Pitts was here, he talked a lot about deflections. If you can just get deflections and turn those into easy layups, it just makes you a lot better basketball team.”

Alasia Smith led Science Hill with 17 points while McCurry added 16 and Phillips finished with nine. Keyara Steinmetz scored 13 to pace the Lady Pioneers (4-12, 0-4).

With a tough stretch of games coming up, Whaley said Tuesday’s runaway win was just what the doctor ordered.

“We’ve got five of the next six on the road,” Whaley said. “We’re going to find out what we’re made of in the next couple weeks, but I love our kids and I love our basketball team. We’ve got a high ceiling.”