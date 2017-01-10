Lady Cyclones edge Unicoi for 42nd consecutive Three Rivers win

The Lady Cyclones broke open a close game midway through the fourth quarter with a stream of good plays on both ends of the court, earning a 56-46 win over Unicoi County on Tuesday night at Treadway Gymnasium.

It was the 42nd straight Three Rivers Conference victory for Elizabethton, which improved to 4-0 in the league on the season and 7-7 overall. Unicoi slipped to 1-3, 4-13.

"We talked about boxing, and being in a 12-round fight," said Cyclones head coach Barry Johnson. "In conference time, you're going to have those fights. You're going to get hit, but you've got to be able to come back and do your thing and return the favor. These girls have bought into that. They're all about winning, and playing hard, and meeting the competition where they're at."

Unicoi County came out very strong, building a 15-8 lead. It was 23-21 after a back-and-forth first half. And the game was still close at 40-37 in the fourth quarter.

Then Elizabethton went on an 11-4 run that was punctuated by good defense, strong rebounding and the hot shooting of Ashley Depew, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and also hit a 10-foot bank shot.

"She let the game come to her," said Johnson. "She was able to knock down some threes for us, and got her confidence going."

Depew finished with 14 points and four 3-pointers.

"In the first half we were really impatient with our shots," said Depew. "In the second half, we slowed down and started moving the ball around more. And when we do that we always play better."

After hitting a trey in the third quarter, Depew stayed hot the rest of the game.

"Once I hit one, I become more relaxed," said Depew. "And when you're relaxed, you just shoot better."

Brittany Campbell had a strong all-around game with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Haley Burleson also played a key role with 11 points and five assists.

Unicoi County was led by Neelee Griffith, who had 15 points and seven rebounds. Chloe Powers added 13 points.