Hensley, Devils control Three Rivers matchup with Cyclones

But on this night the Blue Devils' supporting cast was light years better.

Hensley rode the heat check all night long, finishing with a career-high 38 points — outscoring Robinson's 31-point effort — and Unicoi pounded the Cyclones 71-59 in a Three Rivers Conference game Tuesday night at Treadway Gymnasium.

Elizabethton scored the last 11 points of the contest to make the margin a little closer.

Unicoi improved to 3-1 in league play and 10-7 overall while the Cyclones slipped to 3-1, 14-4.

MICHAEL SMITH, TREVOR HENSLEY

After a good first half, Hensley pretty much did whatever he wanted in the second half. Along with the point total, he finished with five treys, five rebounds and four assists.

"I got in the rhythm early," said Hensley. "You know, some nights they just fall. We're all shooters. Everybody's going to have those nights. Anybody on our team is capable of having that kind of night."

Hensley said his teammates made a big difference, too.

"I absolutely have the best teammates in the world," said Hensley. "We've got everything: rebounding, unselfishness. We don't care who takes the shot, we just want to win. It feels good. Brothers."

Dylan Putman totaled 12 points, Clay Simpson added nine rebounds, and Michael Howell chipped in with four assists. Jacob Smith added seven points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.

It was an important road win for Unicoi, which had lost earlier this season at home to Sullivan East.

"Losing at home was the key," said head coach Michael Smith. "You want to be able to win all of them at home, and try to steal some on the road. So now I'm a big Elizabethton supporter for Thursday to get us all back tied."

Unicoi County took control in the second quarter, knocking down jumpers and running out to a 25-15 advantage. Elizabethton close the gap a little by halftime, trailing 28-21. The Blue Devils broke it open in the third quarter, and took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Corey Russell totaled 12 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Cyclones.