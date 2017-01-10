Boone girls upend Dobyns-Bennett

On Tuesday night, Culbertson was particularly energized, and her team followed suit as Daniel Boone blasted Dobyns-Bennett 61-36 inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium to remain unbeaten in the Big Seven Conference through four games.

“Well, last year (Dobyns-Bennett) beat us a couple times so we were just determined to beat them,” said Culbertson, who admitted she played with a bit of a chip on her shoulder against the Lady Indians.

Meanwhile, the D-B boys topped Daniel Boone 60-54 after building a 14-point first-quarter lead to capture their second conference victory of the season.

Jordan Webb nailed six 3-pointers for the Indians and finished with 22 points to lead his team. Teammate Riamello Wadsworth contributed an additional 16 points.

Only four Boone players scored in the game, but all reached double digits. That included Chad Heglar and Evan Scanlan with 15 points, Justin Turner with 13 and Eric Rigsby with 11.

The Lady Trailblazers had four players score in double-digits, including Culbertson who finished with 12 points.

“Macie had a really good practice yesterday, and she gets up for this game,” Boone head coach Travis Mains said. “She played good and when she wants to go, there’s not much anybody is going to do about it.”

Boone opened the gap early by scoring 22 first-quarter points and built a nine-point lead going into the second period. Boone junior Sydney Pearce attributed to the quick start by scoring six in the opening period. Pearce finished with five baskets and 10 points.

The Lady Trailblazers’ lead only expanded further to 22 points at the halfway point as Mains’ squad forced numerous turnovers, which ultimately turned into easy baskets via his team’s full-court press.

“(The press) is run and jump. It’s hard to practice because the traps are based upon different parts of the floor. So if you get good pressure, it’s a really good press to run, especially in high school,” Mains said.

While stout defense held the Lady Indians to just 18-first half points, junior Bayleigh Carmichel got hot beyond the arc and led Boone in scoring with 14 points, which included four 3-pointers.

“We just took good shots, and people kept the ball moving. It was fun to watch, and the effort that they played with was exceptional,” Mains said.

Emily Sizemore also paced Boone with 10 points, while Montana Riddle tallied nine.

Dobyns-Bennett couldn’t match the home-team’s bounce, finishing the second quarter with only five points and the fourth quarter with four points. Courtney Whitson led the Lady Indians with 14 points, just ahead of Jaden Fullen’s 12 points.

Mains said he is excited about his team going forward after picking up its fifteenth victory of the season.

Boone will play conference-for Central on Friday, while Dobyns-Bennett will travel to Tennessee High.

“That will be a tough game,” Mains said about his girls squad.