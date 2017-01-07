Late flurry lifts Bucs past Mercer

Cromer hit all seven of his shots in the second half as part of a team-high 23 points and the Bucs made nine of their last 10 field goals in a 67-58 win over the Bears at Hawkins Arena.

ETSU improved to 13-3 overall and 3-0 in the Southern Conference. The Bucs took over first place in the league standings when combined with Furman’s 80-64 loss at Chattanooga on Saturday. Mercer fell to 11-6 and 2-2.

Cromer, a senior guard who grew up in nearby Albany, Ga., hit just 1 of 6 from the field in the first half. He heated up just in time in the second half, as ETSU had fallen behind (35-42) after leading most of the game.

“I challenged our team after that timeout,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “I told them, we’re down, but we’re not out of it and we’re going to see what we’re made of. They showed me what they’re made of, a tough bunch of guys. We didn’t play great, but we found a way to win.”

The coach was especially pleased with the way Cromer reacted in front of a large contingent of family and friends.

“He had 40-some people here at the game and I’m real happy for him,” Forbes said. “I think he was trying a little too hard at first. I told him to just calm down. He’s a really good player, a really good shooter, but sometimes you have to let it come to you.”

Desonta Bradford, ETSU’s 6-foot-4 point guard, matched his season high with a 15-point effort, and Tevin Glass finished with eight points and six rebounds.

It helped overcome a 24-point performance by Mercer junior guard Ria’n Holland.

The Bucs had jumped out to an early 7-2 lead with Glass’ tip-in at 15:49 of the first half.

Mercer came back to tie the game at 14-apiece, only to see the Bucs quickly push the lead back to seven. But Mercer kept battling back and a 3-point goal by Rashad Lewis with one second left in the first half cut the ETSU lead to 27-24.

ETSU led by seven early in the second half, but the Bucs went on a cold streak and didn’t score for over a six-minute stretch. The Bears finally took their first lead on Demetre Rivers’ 3-point goal with 14:12 remaining. They pushed the lead out to seven before the Bucs stormed back.

ETSU outscored Mercer 15-0 in fast-break points, while on defense, the Bucs came up with 12 steals and limited the Bears to just 12 free-throw attempts.

The Bucs did struggle at times offensively against Mercer’s zone. They were held to 66 points, just one game after scoring a season-high 115 against The Citadel.

But ETSU scored when it mattered the most. The Bucs hit 67 percent (12 of 18) from the field in the second half and hit 51 percent overall for the game.

“The first half, we just didn’t have the pace,” Forbes said. “I thought the second half, we moved the ball and got a lot better shots. Our defense was outstanding from start-to-finish. We held them to 38 (percent) from the field on their home court.”

Next up is UNC-Greensboro at home on Thursday. Forbes was already looking forward to the game with the Spartans already taking one big win in the early Southern Conference race and both games against the Bucs last season coming down to the wire.

“They’ve got a really nice team,” Forbes said. “We had a couple of barn burners with them last year. T.J. made a three at the buzzer to beat them, and then Deuce Bello went on a 9-0 run by himself over the last four minutes. But I’m looking forward to getting home, to seeing our fans.”