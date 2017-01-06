Snow gets the measure of area hoops schedule

The only game that was moving forward was Hampton taking on University High at the Buccaneers’ gym. However, ETSU let class out at 3 p.m., so that game was postponed as well.

On the miss list was Science Hill's Big Seven Conference game at Tennessee High. Those teams are looking at Jan. 21 as a possible makeup date. Also, David Crockett's game at Sullivan Central was wiped out. Those teams haven't announced a makeup date.

In the Three Rivers Conference, the much-anticipated showdown between Elizabethton and Sullivan East in Bluff City was called off. Cyclones' athletic director Mike Wilson said the games will not be played Saturday, but instead moved to a later date.

Also, Happy Valley's game at Sullivan South, and Unicoi County's contest at Sullivan North were postponed.

In the Watauga Valley Conference, South Greene at Cloudland, and North Greene at Unaka were called off. The makeup date for South Greene and Cloudland was set for Jan. 17.