Bucs wearing out SoCon scoreboards

It’s early, and the Bucs have only played two SoCon games, but the numbers they’ve put up are staggering. They’ve scored 217 points in victories over Virginia Military Institute and The Citadel and have won the two games by an average margin of 35.5 points.

ETSU coach Steve Forbes talks about his team’s strength being in its numbers, and that is being proven each night. The Bucs attack teams in waves, using a lot of players, and don’t seem to suffer when the reserves come off the bench.

Other than T.J. Cromer, who leads the SoCon in scoring at 18.5 points per game, no ETSU player ranks in the top 30 in the league.

The going figures to get tougher on Saturday when the Bucs (12-3 overall, 2-0 SoCon) take on Mercer in Macon, Georgia. Mercer, coached by Bob Hoffman, comes into the game 7-9 overall, 1-2 in the SoCon.

The Bears are coming off a 68-50 win over VMI.

“They’re really so diversified,” Forbes said. “They’re going to play a lot of different defenses and they run a lot of things offensively. We have a good feel for them because we played them three times last year.”

Forbes is also familiar with the Bears’ leading scorer, Ria’n Holland, who came to Mercer from Wichita State.

Holland, who averages 17.1 points per game, good for third in the SoCon, played under Forbes and with ETSU’s Tevin Glass at Wichita State.

“He’s really had an impact on their team,” Forbes said. “They have some good players. We expect a really hard battle as we always do when we go down there. It’ll be a great environment, I’m sure.”

Forbes’ team has had different heroes each night, and during Thursday night’s 115-71 victory at The Citadel, the Bucs got major contributions from Tevin Glass and Jermaine Long.

Glass finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his second consecutive all-around sold performance.

“Tevin’s a stat stuffer,” Forbes said. “He does a lot of really good things. He does some things to make me mad, too, but Tevin and I have that kind of relationship. I’ve coached him at three different schools. Tevin, he takes a lot off of me and I appreciate that out of him.

“In league play, he’s played really well.”

Glass, who transferred from Wichita State and had to sit out last season, has taken a while to get involved in the offense.

“He sat out a year,” Forbes said. “Sometimes it takes a little time. I think Tevin’s going to play really well in the league.”

Long saw some action at point guard against The Citadel, and he did a little bit of everything with 11 points, five assists, five rebounds and no turnovers

“I talked to him and I was going to train him at the point,” Forbes said. “I haven’t had a lot of time to do that.”

Forbes said when he ran some of the team’s offense in a recent practice, Long already knew the plays from the point guard spot even though he hadn’t practiced there yet.

“His IQ is so high,” Forbes said. “I was blown away by that. I’ve never had a player do that.”

Cromer says the Bucs aren’t looking at the trip to Mercer as a rivalry game even though the two teams became rivals during their years together in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

“We just want to play to a standard each game,” Cromer said. “Honestly, we just go into it as another tough road conference game. We’re not looking at it too much as a rivalry.”