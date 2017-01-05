Tarter named player of the month

Tarter averaged 38 minutes per game in eight games during the month averaging 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She shot 51 percent from the field and had 59 free-throw attempts.

In December, she became the first player in ETSU history and first SoCon player since 1988 to earn three straight player of the week awards. In eight games, Tarter scored 20 or more points in six while registering back-to-back 30-point performances against Vanderbilt and Tennessee Tech.

Tarter recorded a career-high 35 points on 15-of-29 shooting from the field against Vanderbilt on Dec. 8 at Brooks Gym. The 35 points is the most points scored by a SoCon player this season while the 15 made field goals ranked as the second most in the NCAA at the time.

On Dec. 17, the former Science Hill High School standout became the 23rd member of ETSU women’s basketball’s 1,000-point club, scoring 13 points and grabbing seven rebounds versus Elon. During the holiday break, she was named to the Miami Holiday All-Tournament team.

To end the month on Dec. 28 against Old Dominion, Tarter took over in the second half scoring 22 of her game-high 24 points including 15 in the fourth quarter to give ETSU its second straight victory over the Lady Monarchs.

Tarter scored in double figures in all eight contests during the month of December and has scored 10 or more in 10 straight games. She leads the Southern Conference with 20.5 points per game and leads ETSU with 5.6 rebounds per contest.