Showdown in Bluff City: Hoops doubleheader has marquee value

On the boys’ side, for one thing it’s a battle for outright control of first place in the Three Rivers Conference. But it has some statewide implications as well as the winner stands a good chance of being ranked in the Top 10 in Class AA when the first poll is released Monday.

As for the girls, outright control of first place is also on the line. And there’s a potential historical slant for that contest.

BOYS, 8 p.m.

Both teams have actually done enough to earn at least some statewide notice, win or lose Friday. East started with 11 straight wins, and back-to-back victories over Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett look good on the resume — no matter what kind of seasons those teams are having.

Elizabethton has played a good schedule so far, and the Cyclones have just one loss against a Class AA opponent — which came against an Alcoa team with an impressive body of work so far.

And while teams are focused on winning conference titles and not worried so much about polls, state rankings seem to heighten the atmosphere around the games a little bit.

Looking at the highlights of the matchup, Elizabethton’s Michael Robinson and Sullivan East’s Gavin Grubb are both dynamic scorers. The emergence of Alex Norwood as a paint fixture for the Cyclones may give them a slight edge, but home-court advantage tilts things back toward the Patriots a little.

East head coach John Dyer is one of the area’s best while Elizabethton’s Lucas Honeycutt — despite his relative youth — is already in that conversation as well.

This game holds a lot of promise, and should set the tone for the second half of the Three Rivers Conference season.

GIRLS, 6:30 p.m.

Sometimes history can be a motivational force, helping a team continue a tradition of winning.

Sometimes history can be a burden, and living up to it can be difficult.

So far this season, the Lady Cyclones have done a nice job continuing a Three Rivers Conference dominance that began in 2013. The last time Elizabethton lost a league game was Jan. 22, 2013, when Unicoi County defeated the Cyclones 45-38 in Erwin.

Since then Elizabethton has won 41 consecutive league games. Thirty-eight of those victories came with the Marosites twins in the house, but the last three have been this season. And an argument can be made those are three of the four best games the Lady Cyclones have played in the 2016-17 campaign.

However, those wins came against the three teams picked to finish near the bottom of the league standings. The game against Sullivan East, especially being on the road, represents the first really big conference challenge of the season for Elizabethton. And the Lady Cyclones have a new coach this year in Barry Johnson, who is learning the Three Rivers ropes on the go.

East is 11-7, and results have been mixed. It started with a competitive 95-82 loss to Class A state power South Greene, and since then the Lady Patriots have lost to Unaka and twice to Sullivan Central while earning nice wins over Tennessee High and Happy Valley.

Things have also been uneven for the Lady Cyclones. They lost to Tennessee High, but beat Sullivan Central. They lost twice to a 12-6 Morristown East team, but the most recent setback was by just three points. Another close defeat came against a good Forrest squad in a tournament.

More than anything, Friday’s matchup is a question-mark battle. Is East the team to beat this year in the Three Rivers? Or is Elizabethton still the name to chase?