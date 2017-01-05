Bucs fall on road at Mercer

Williams had 22 points and 11 rebounds. Means finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and was just one assist shy of a triple-double with nine.

The game was tied at the half and the Lady Bears (12-3) led by five heading into the final period.

ETSU was unable to overcome a cold-shooting fourth quarter and fell to 8-8.

Shamauria Bridges and Tianna Tarter registered 17 points apiece to lead the Bucs. It was Tarter’s 11th straight game in which she has scored in double figures.

She also grabbed a team-best nine rebounds to barely miss here third double-double of the season.

Having not played since Nov. 28, freshman Anajae Stephney added an instant spark to the Buccaneer offense by scoring six points while grabbing two rebounds in 14 minute. In the post, Raven Dean finished with eight points and eight rebounds against Mercer.

The Bucs shot a season-low 12.5 percent from behind the arc going 2-of-16 from 3-point range. The Bucs were 35.7 percent from the field compared to Mercer’s 42.9 percent.

The Bears also won the rebounding battle 48-35 and led 12-2 in fast break points. That fast break bucket by Tarter accounted for the Bucs’ only field goal in the last six minutes of the game.

ETSU will return to action Saturday at Samford.