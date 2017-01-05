Prolific Bucs shut down high-scoring Citadel

The Bucs had their best offensive output of the season in beating The Citadel 115-71 in a Southern Conference game at at McAllister Fieldhouse, one that resembled a track meet at times.

Seven ETSU players scored in double figures, led by T.J. Cromer and Devontavius Payne, who each had 19 points.

“All in all, a really good game,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “I thought we really did a great job tonight of sharing the ball.”

The Bucs never trailed in improving to 12-3 overall, 2-0 in the SoCon. They’ve broken the 100-point mark in both of their conference games.

The Citadel, the highest scoring team in the country, fell to 8-9, 1-3 while suffering its worst loss since a 44-point defeat to Marshall during the 1995-96 season. The Bulldogs were coming off an overtime victory over Wofford.

“Steve had them cooking from the start tonight,” Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said. “That’s a really good team. They’re going to be hard to handle in the SoCon I think.”

A.J. Merriweather had 12 points for ETSU in the first half and then was called for three fouls in the first 1:10 of the second.

The fouls slowed Merriweather, who was seemingly on his way to a big game, which is nothing new when he plays at The Citadel.

The last time he played at McAllister — two years ago — he had 19 points. He didn’t play in either game last year because of a thumb injury.

Merriweather finished with a season-high 14 points.

The Bucs led 56-38 at halftime and continued to pile on with a 59-point second half. Their biggest lead was the final margin, which came on a Peter Jurkin dunk with 10 seconds left.

Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Tevin Glass had 12 points apiece, while Jermaine Long had 11 and David Burrell added 10. Glass also had seven rebounds and four assists while not turning the ball over.

Freshman point guard Jason Williams had eight points and five assists. Long also had five assists.

The Bucs out-rebounded the Bulldogs 55-40 and had 15 steals. The Bulldogs shot 31 percent, 23 percent in the second half, and made just 6 of 33 shots from 3-point range.

”I think our defense won the game,” said Forbes, whose team made 54.5 percent of its field goal attempts but missed 14 free throws. “I thought we did a really nice job defensively. We did a great job of getting back, getting in the gaps and rebounding the ball.”

The Bucs scored 32 points off of 20 Citadel turnovers while turning the ball only 12 times themselves.

“What you can’t do is feed them a lot of turnovers, and tonight we just kind of fed the monster,” Baucom said. “We knew going in how good they were and we just can’t afford to not be at our best.”

The Bulldogs’ leading scorer Zane Najdawi, who came in averaging 16.4 points per game, missed all five of his shots and finished with four points.

Preston Parks, The Citadel’s second-leading scorer, missed the game will an illness.

“That’s no excuse. We would have needed him and maybe James Harden tonight to have any difference,” Baucom said.

Cromer picked up his second foul midway through the first half and headed to the bench after getting eight points in eight minutes. He was called for his third 2:25 into the second half.

Cromer, the reigning SoCon player of the week, wound up 7 for 20 on field goal attempts.

“We just wanted to play to our standard, play smart, play fast and play together,” Cromer said. “When we stick to our standard and play ball, that’s what happens.”

Quayson Williams led The Citadel with 13 points.

The Bucs reached 100 when Payne swished a 3-pointer off of a pass from Williams with 4:43 left. Payne made 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

“It felt good,” Payne said. “I think college players love games like this when it’s real fast and a lot of shots are going up.”

The road trip continues Saturday for the Bucs when they play at Mercer.