Turner powers 'Blazers to win over South

While Chad Heglar and Eric Rigsby combined to score 34 points, Turner was making plays all over the floor to help the Trailblazers pick up a decisive 57-38 non-conference win over Sullivan South on Thursday night. The ‘Blazers are now 9-7 overall while the cold-shooting Rebels fell to 8-8.

“He’s been big for us,” said Boone coach Chris Brown. “It took him a while to get out of that football shape, but I knew we were going to need him. He’s starting to establish himself.

“He just brings us an added toughness — he’s smart, he can handle the ball, he’s crafty in there, so I think he should be critical for us down the stretch.”

Turner only scored seven points, but impacted the game in a multitude of ways. He took a couple charges, pulled down several key rebounds, handled the ball well on the fast break and made some phenomenal passes.

Turner’s high-low feed to Evan Scanlan for a layup with 2:07 remaining in the second quarter put the ‘Blazers up 24-12 and started a 10-2 run that gave Boone a 32-14 lead at the half. Rigsby, who finished with a game-high 18 points, hit a 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer at the end of the second quarter to push Boone’s lead to 18.

The ‘Blazers led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter before South went on a 13-6 spurt to get within 15 heading into the fourth quarter. But Boone used a quick 6-0 run to start the fourth period to reestablish control and led 57-34 before both coaches emptied their benches with just over two minutes to go in the game.

Heglar finished with 16 points while Scanlan added six points to go along with several big rebounds and a slew of sparkling defensive plays. While Boone’s guards provided the offense, the real mismatch was in the paint as South had no answer for Scanlan, Turner and Chris Brooks.

“We’re trying to get the ball more inside,” Brown said. “We’re so guard-heavy in terms of relying on Heglar and Rigsby, so we’ve got to get some easy buckets inside.”

For a South squad that has struggled to knock down shots from the perimeter recently, Boone’s matchup zone defense was lethal. Brown said the ‘Blazers were focused on shutting down dribble penetration, leaving the Rebels to live or die from the 3-point stripe.

“You make or miss shots, and we missed everything,” said first-year South coach Michael McMeans. “It’s been two or three weeks now that we just haven’t shot it well. Somebody’s going to have to step up and make them, because it’s not like they’re shooting contested shots every time down.”

Ryley Hall led South with 10 points while Seth Crawford scored nine and Evan Morris added eight.