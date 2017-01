Fulkerson was injured Dec. 15 in the Vols' win over Lipscomb. The initial diagnosis was a dislocated left elbow. Barnes said additional examination revealed a wrist fracture, and a pin was inserted.

“It will be really hard for him to come back,'' Barnes said while speaking to the Big Orange Tipoff Club. ”Honestly, I don't think he will. They said six to eight weeks.''

